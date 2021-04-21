Tee off time close for chamber

The second annual Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce golf fundraiser is later this week on Friday, April 23 at the PV Municipal Golf Course.
The entry fee for the golf scramble is $200 per each four-person team.
There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. as a complimentary lunch will also be served with the day concluding with an awards ceremony. Call the chamber office at 405-238-6491 for more information.
•••
The Pauls Valley Sanitation Department is about to wrap up its salute this month to the 2021 Great American Clean Up in Oklahoma.
Pauls Valley residents have one more day – Saturday, April 24 – for the free drop off of yard debris at the local solid waste transfer station.
No household trash will be accepted as part of this special campaign, which is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday morning.
To participate Pauls Valley residents must present a local water bill at the time of service.
• A filing period for the No. 2 position for the Garvin Conservation District is May 3 to May 14 at the district office, 16664 N. Butler Road in Pauls Valley.
If an election is held it will come on June 1.
