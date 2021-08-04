Tee time - on a major scale

By Tim Smith
For the better part of the year, I have been supporting the good folks at Carne Golf Links on the Western coast of Ireland, who today, are realizing the culmination of their work as they welcome the Irish golfing world to their home in the staging of the Irish PGA Golf Championship. The fourth is the Pro-Am, followed by the four-day stroke play competition.
To my golfers out there: I trust that your international competitive juices are revved up by the recently completed Olympic golf competitions, and that in just a few months, The Ryder Cup will be contested. What a memorable summer/fall it will have been when all the putts have dropped.
Anyway: While you are in that state of mind, I’d like to encouraged you to watch a You Tube offering called, Tourist Sauce, that follows a group of players as they traverse the breathtaking Carne Golf Links.
This special feature is visually stunning, and yet at times, its more “casual” cinematography is thrown in for good measure as we enjoy the players reveling in the surroundings. The producers insert snippets of the course’s history, the last one designed by legendary Irish golf course designer, Eddie Hackett.
What makes the latter even more illuminating is that Mr. Hackett solicited the labor of local citizens to shape/refine what the Lord had nurtured over the millennia, no heavy equipment was employed. The final product is truly breathtaking, and what a treat it will be for all who are finally able to break out of the shutdown an attend the five-day event.
I did receive a lengthy email from Fiona Togher, the general manager @ Carne, and my wonderful contact over these many months, that the area had just enjoyed a stretch of unprecedented good weather. Here’s hoping the Irish good luck holds out for another few days.
When you win a golf tournament in that part of the world, your creative stamina will be tested from many different directions.
Finally, another golfing travel source quoted W.B. Yeats who once remarked, “The innocent and the beautiful have no enemy but time.”
Once again, my ongoing appreciations to Fiona and to Gerry Maguire, Carne’s chairman, and my first contact after hearing his moving interview featured on The Golfers Journal Podcast series for April 16, 2020 and titled “The Pandemic Diary.” To really appreciate this past year, internationally, I encourage you to listen to his podcast.
To Fiona, whose generosity of time and spirit as she provided regular/monthly updates on their team’s progress toward the realization of this significant chapter in the Carne legacy, won’t soon be forgotten.
T’s Tube: Along with the aforementioned Tourist Sauce selection, I also recommend the shorter and much more personal You Tube offering on the wonders of Carne as offered by noted and senior Sports Illustrated writer John Garrity. He also has written a book about his experience, titled “Ancestral Links: A Golf Obsession Spanning Generations.”
“First he (Mr. Garrity) returns to the majestic seaside Carne Golf Links in a remote corner of Ireland from which his great-grandfather left for America. Next, he visits Musselburgh, Scotland, where his maternal ancestors played golf before the first thirteen rules of the game were written there in 1774 . . . “
From the head to the pen of Mr. Twain: Not directly related to golf, the gentleman’s game, as it was once called: “The idea that no gentleman ever swears is all wrong. He can swear and still be a gentleman if he does it in a nice and benevolent and affectionate way.” (-1906 speech)
Calendar addition: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR, is celebrating its 10th year and to honor that milestone they are staging “. . . a new exhibition with 10 immersive art experiences, assessable and welcoming to all ages . . . In a spectacular celebration. . . brought to life from voices both within and beyond the museum.” Check the museum’s website for more details and admission information.
Where is Mr. Rogers? I’m giving him the week off and hopefully his plane will set him down in some “neighborhood,” and long enough, thus enabling him to transmit his newest “old-take” on the world as he sees it.
It is not often enough that a “Favorite Daughter” is honored, and this time, it will come from a community that means a great deal to us.
This Saturday, August 7th, a parade and celebration honoring hometown hero, Wally Funk, will be held in Grapevine, Texas. The event’s citation text reads:
“On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Grapevine, Texas resident Wally Funk made history by being the oldest person to rocket into space, onboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard space tourism rocket. She has been a pioneer in aerospace and trailblazer for women in aviation and space flight since 1960.”
Connections made, locally inspired in our town – and beyond, since 1/06.
