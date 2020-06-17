Dear Editor,
Friday night May 15th, 2020, was one of the worst of my life when our shop was struck by lightning and burned to the ground destroying 40 years of tools, repair manuals, welders, torches, jacks, 4 post and 2 post lifts along with a 1967 Z28, 68 Camaro, 69 GTX, 73 VW convertible, 73 Triumph Stag! Dr. Charles Jones lost his 1970 Olds Cutlass, James Gallup lost his 1970 GTX, Susan Henderson’s 1976 Impala convertible, Richard Harumen’s 1990 surveillance vehicle, Larry Moore lost the left cylinders for his dozer, several others lost rebuilt transmissions! Tyler Justice’s Jeep was damaged. Our customers lost at least 90 thousand dollars.
Other than the tragic death of my mom, nephews and close friends, Sunday the 17th was the worst day of my life because I didn’t listen to the Lord’s voice. I hurt my grandson, Garrett, very seriously. I came very close to crushing his hip in the loader while helping with the cleanup. Thankfully and prayerfully he will be okay although unable to work for 6 to 8 weeks. This is an extremely painful injury. Please pray for his healing.
We are so BLESSED, it wasn’t our home and the community has donated close to ten thousand dollars through GoFundMe accounts and private donations. We are very humbled and thankful for all the support, especially the prayers.
There was no insurance on the shop or contents – in 2003 or 04 it was no longer to under insure with $100,000! The premium went from $6,000 to $18,000. I have always kept garage liability coverage of $100,000- to cover my customers. Please pray that Progressive will honor the policy! It appears they are leaning to denying coverage because it was an act of God.
A special thanks to Michael Haygood, Brian…….. and James Gallup and James Miller who have been with me nearly everyday. Thanks to Tyler Justice for starting the GoFundMe account and to Tim with Rusthusters for their help and loan of track loader.
We will be unable to rebuild, prayerfully we will get it cleaned up before summer ends! Our prayer is that we will be able to somehow repay each act of kindness and sacrifice. May God Bless each of you abundantly.
Steve and Deanna Thompson
