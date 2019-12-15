Dear Editor,
Just a short note of gratitude to Mr. Brent Grimmett, Mr. Charles Williams and Mr. Bobby Gamble for the many hours of strenuous labor that all three put into making Christmas brighter for all to see on Pine Street for so many years here in the Valley.
I know you guys would start in late September and work on the display through Thanksgiving to make sure that it would be completed before the Christmas holidays.
I can tell you for sure that all of my family enjoyed driving by multiple times during the season. (Macy also!!!!)
Again, thank you for the wonderful years of lifting our Christmas spirits during one of my favorite times of the year! (Beth too, for putting the music together for the lights!!)
Chris Caldwell
