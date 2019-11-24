By Tim Smith
The year is quickly winding down and I just wanted to thank you for welcoming me into your reading plan each week, I hope you are enjoying a conversation starter, or two. I am planning an interesting section for next year's columns, more on that in December.
In the last issue I mentioned that our son had asked if we had signed up for the new streaming service, Disney+.
You probably already know more about this than I do, and so, as a short, (and this is very short) review, here is what the Disney organization is presenting: "Disney+ is an American subscription video on-demand streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International division of The Walt Disney Company. . ."
When you visit the official Disney+ website, it looks to be an easy access. So says this "Baby Boomer." Enjoy!
Art defined: "Art is harmony." (Georges Seurat)
I guess it is never too early to begin sharing ideas for Christmas. My first recommendation for this season is for the golfers in your life. Now before you hit a 'shank or hook it into the rough,' stay with me on this, it will tie back to art on down the fairway. Sorry, just loved that bit of 'word-smithing.'
I can almost guarantee that if you give them this gift, you will, and for the foreseeable future, be a favorite because you are telling them, "I understand now why you love the game so much."
I'm recommending a subscription to The Golfer's Journal, a quarterly publication, that up until their first issue was released in 2017, few in the golf industry, and certainly those around sports themed magazines, had ever really experienced.
The publication contains little to no advertising and the photography will capture your golfer's attention from their very first glimpse.
Simplicity, surprisingly elegant, the magazine has an accompanying web presence, including an expanding podcast library that reflects on the magazine's content, concurrently guiding readers on different journeys of discovery and awareness of the ancient sport.
I have been around the game for nearly 60 years, and I am like a kid when the latest edition is left on my doorstep. They say it is the little things that really make a difference; the publication arrives in a heavy duty cardboard envelope, sealed tightly to protect the investment.
The yearly subscription rate is $75, and that may seem steep, yet for the content, art reproduction and overall graphic composition and attention to detail at every turn of the page, at just under $19 an issue, delivered, it equates to much less than your average slot on the driving range schedule or covering most tee time fees.
This past week: An anniversary was missed, and to make up for that, let's pause and remember that November 18, (1928) was/is the birthday of Mickey Mouse, who made his big screen debut. I wonder what Mr. Disney would think of the new streaming service with his name attached? Think how far "Steam Boat Willie" has traveled in those intervening 91 years.
Reminder: To all my friends in and around Pauls Valley, OK: Don't forget, Friday, November 29 is the Pauls Valley Arts Council's 5th Friday Art Walk.
A very Merry Christmas "fore" all golf lovers, and those that try to understand them.
Enjoy Thanksgiving with your family and friends this week, in our towns.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since 1/29/06 {For HP}
See you in the paper.
