Dear Editor,
To all the donors and workers for the Samaritan Food Pantry.
Thank You all for the wonderful support of our efforts to help the hungry people in Pauls Valley!
It takes the whole community to collect donations and then get them distributed to our clients.
This year we had extraordinary assistance from the schools, the Scouts, Amcor, Covercraft, the Sheriff's Department, the Police Department, Hiland Dairy, Homeland, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart D.C.
There were many individuals who donated and this enabled us to buy the food needed to fill the baskets.
What an outstanding effort by everyone! Thank you all so much! It is such a blessing to live in this wonderful, caring, giving community!
We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our citizens!
Even with our increased needs, the Lord continues to send us adequate donations to provide these food baskets and we praise Him!
This holiday season we served 264 households, which included 874 adults and children. Your loyal support made this happen. The Samaritans only provide the hands and feet to get it accomplished.
A special thank you to each individual who helped! Your partnership in this battle on hunger in our community is greatly appreciated. God bless you all!
The PV Samaritans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.