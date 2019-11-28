By Dan Barney
Charitable giving deserves a significant place in your estate plan. Charitable gifts are exempt from estate tax and result in a net reduction in the taxable estate of an individual.
Of course, the motivation for such contributions can be the result of the spirit of both the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
The government provides an incentive for gifts to charitable groups – either as a deduction on your income tax if you are living or as an unlimited deduction in the calculation of estate tax if applicable.
Although many people think annual gifts are limited to the $15,000 annual exemption – that annual exemption only applies to gifts to other persons.
Charitable gifts to 501c(3) or other qualified organizations are not subject to that limited exemption and even small gifts reduce your tax bill.
For those who are required to take distributions from an IRA or other qualified plan – a special benefit applies.
Withdrawals from a regular IRA or 401k plan are taxed as ordinary income if you receive them but are not included in your income if you have them paid directly to a charity – in that case they do not count as income.
As a result, your gift is effectively magnified – a $100 gift would really cost you only $70 if you are in a 30% tax bracket.
You must arrange with the administrator of the plan to make those gifts directly, however.
So you have a choice; give that $30 to your favorite charity or give it to the government. The answer for most is pretty clear.
Who are the principal beneficiaries of charitable gifts that are included in a will or trust?
The following are commonly remembered in a person’s estate plan: (a) churches, (b) colleges, (c) medical programs/services, and (d) community organizations.
It is reasonable that a person will want to “give back” something to the groups that have helped them during their lives.
With the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons coming and the end of the tax year approaching perhaps it is time to consider some gifts.
