That's another STORY!

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.