That's another STORY!

You all know what it is like, especially in this rather odd period we are living through, to still have to work under deadlines. They don’t go away; you simply must discover the ways and means to arrive at them a bit differently than in the past.
It goes without saying, that’s ‘simply’ exhausting and always takes creativity, and that is what is celebrated here. I hope you find some encouragement to stay the course through this column.
This can’t last too much longer.
There are times when events occur between editions of this weekly visit, in fact, as this was being submitted, I was attending one of my favorite events of the entire year, the STORY Conference, conducted in Nashville, Tenn., and this year, “Music City USA” hosted us – virtually.
I am looking forward to the next few weeks here as I will be able to share some of what was presented. Their on-screen ‘welcome’ is compelling – here is just a sample:
“The world’s premiere virtual conference for creators and storytellers,” and then, they go on to share:
“STORY is a global gathering designed to inspire, challenge and equip artists, creators and storytellers who work in a variety of industries. Our 2020 Gathering is not a traditional conference that is merely 'going virtual.'”
“Driven by the renowned creativity of our community, this year’s virtual experience is being completely reimagined from the ground up. STORY 2020 is NOT a 48-hour Zoom call like so many other 'virtual conferences' are in this season. It’s a truly interactive experience where you’ll not only be stretched by innovative talks, unique performances, and educational workshops, but where you will discover a supportive global community of forward-thinkers and visionaries . . . “
I often consider the visionary work of Dr. Ken Robinson, most certainly during this extended period of relative confinement. I began featuring his impact on education in last week’s edition, and will continue over the next few weeks, so I hope you will come back.
From Dr. Robinson’s book, “The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything,” written with Lou Aronica, he had introduced us to Gillian, who as a child, appeared to have a learning disability. After numerous classroom ‘incidents,’ her parents were contacted, and she was taken to a psychologist who talked with her mother for the next 20 minutes. The story continues, in Dr. Robinsons words:
“While he didn’t direct any of his questions at Gillian, he watched her carefully the entire time. This made Gillian extremely uneasy and confused. Even at this tender age, she knew what it meant to attend a 'special school,' and she didn’t want anything to do with that. She genuinely didn’t feel that she had any real problems, but everyone else seemed to believe that she did. Given the way her mother answered the questions, it was possible that even she felt the same way. (The doctor began):
“Gillian, you’ve been very patient, and I thank you for that,” he said. “But I’m afraid you’ll have to be patient for a little longer. I need to speak to your mother privately now. We’re going to go out of the room for a few minutes. Don’t worry; we won’t be very long.”
Next week: They return, and the ending will surprise you.
The final “@home” column each month has been featuring the outstanding virtual work being conducted by the members of the Chino Community Children’s’ Theatre, CCCT, in Chino, Calif., an integral part of the calendar of performance art at Chino Community Theatre, CCT. I invite you check the CCT website, (chinotheatre@verizon.net), and when you visit the CCCT section, I am particularly interested in their upcoming “Into The Webs” an online musical theatre workshop. More information is pending.
For you golfers: Today’s date, 9/27/20, marks the 90th anniversary of the completion by Robert Tyre “Bobby” Jones Jr. of the first, and to date, only time when a golfer has won “The Grand Slam ,“ all four of the major golf tournaments in one year. To add even more luster to the accomplishment, Mr. Jones won them in the span of five months over two continents.
On 9/27/1930, Mr. Jones closed out the U.S Amateur Championship at Merion Cricket Club, (known today as Merion Golf Club). The other three tournaments in the “Slam” were the U.S and British Opens and the British Amateur.
Don’t be afraid to go out on the creative limb, that is where the fruit is located.
PS: This was a wonderful posting off Facebook that I just had to share. Complete with a couple of pictures, here is the caption: “I don’t know about anyone else but having the String, Brass and Woodwind members of the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra performing in a driveway performance in the neighborhood might be one of the brightest moments of the change from 'normal' during the pandemic. Thank you to the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra and great neighbors!!!”
See, “the song remembers when.”
