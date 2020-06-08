The 57th Legislature has wrapped up!

Although we finished our business early, we did not officially adjourn sine die until May 29. “Sine die” is a Latin phrase that means to adjourn an assembly without assigning a day for a further meeting. A legislative body adjourns sine die when it adjourns without appointing a day on which to appear or assemble again.
The state constitution requires the Legislature to meet in session from the first Monday in February to the last Friday in May. It also requires the Legislature to have set forth a balanced budget for the next fiscal year by 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May.
This year, the Legislature had to make difficult decisions about a dozen policy bills that were vetoed by the governor.
Ultimately, we decided that these bills were so important to the future of Oklahoma that we thought it was in the best interest of our constituent to take this action.
One of the bills we overrode the governor’s veto on was House Bill 4018, which creates a system to identify and suggest ways to improve broadband in rural areas of the state. Internet access isn’t available in every part of the state, and in many rural areas, quality Internet can be very expensive.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for more available access to quality broadband.
Although this was a priority this session prior to the pandemic, the sudden influx of millions of Oklahomans working or studying from home reaffirmed that the Internet is a necessity for both school and work. I hope that the actions taken in HB4018 will help improve access for rural Oklahomans.
Another bill passed in response to COVID-19 is SB 1888.
The bill directs 35 percent of the amount that would otherwise be credited to the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund to be sent directly to the counties, up to $120 million. County treasurers are required to deposit the funds into the county’s highway fund, to be used for maintenance and operations. This applies only during the FY 2021, in response to revenue loss due to the pandemic.
After working together during interim last year, the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for our state retirees, including law enforcement personnel and teachers.
Thankfully, the governor signed the bill, giving our state retirees their first COLA in 12 years!
Some other highlights of session included Senate Bill 1739, which provides that the statutory authorization and requirements related to electronic monitoring in nursing facilities also applies to assisted living centers and continuum of care facilities.
HB 1282 prohibits children aged 14 and younger from being placed in a juvenile detention facility, unless certain conditions have been met. Instead, detention of children aged 12 years or younger must be judicially reviewed.
Although the Legislature has adjourned, I’m still working hard to address issues and concerns that constituents have brought forth.
Many Oklahomans, especially small business owners, are unfortunately still struggling to receive their unemployment benefits.
My office is in regular contact with OESC to address problems that District 42 constituents are facing. If you are facing similar struggles, please reach out to my office for assistance. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
(State Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
