The 98-year-old man

For collectors of historic recordings, near the top of the list hopefully is the Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner “2,000-year-old Man” ground breaking work. In short:
“The 2,000-Year-Old Man is a comedy sketch, originally created by Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner in the 1950s. Brooks plays a 2,000-year-old man, interviewed by Carl Reiner in a series of comedy routines that were recorded into a collection of records, as well as being performed on television . . . In a Jewish-American accent, Brooks would improvise answers to topics as marriage. . . transportation . . . (and) the brilliance of the sketch was elevated by the quick improvisational wit of Mel Brooks.” [Wikipedia]
The passing of Mr. Reiner at 98 recently leaves yet another void on the Mt. Rushmore of those who brought recording and television from infancy into the streaming world we enjoy today.
Mr. Reiner was the creative force behind “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” one of the top situation comedies of all time, and when, during its 6-year run, (1961-1966), it garnered 15 Emmy awards, with five going to Mr. Reiner.
The Brooks/Reiner friendship endured since the early 1950s, I believe, because they appreciated the others talents and then, let them shine forth. I never sensed a competition, just the joy of moving comedic art to new levels.
Mr. Brooks worked in film, and yet, later in his career, brought the most decorated musical in history, 2001’s “The Producers,” to Broadway. The show went on to win a record 12 Tony awards. He would win three, for the score, (he wrote the music and lyrics,) co-authoring the book with Thomas Meehan, and for producing.
To savor their friendship, watch the Jerry Seinfeld, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” feature that begins with Mr. Reiner at a favorite diner, having coffee of course – and some very, very dry bacon, and ending at his home, where he and Mr. Seinfeld are joined by Mr. Brooks. The ensuing banter says it all.
Finally: Brooks and Reiner actually would dine in the evenings at the Reiner home watching old films and “Jeopardy.” According to a family member, (Mr. Reiner) died at his home, surrounded by family after he “. . . fell while leaving his TV room.”
To quote a lyric from the Hamilton score, how I, too, would have liked to be in “. . . (that) room where it happened.” Can you imagine the conversations they had during those commercials? Mr. Reiner passed away two days before Mr. Brook’s 94th birthday.
“Reiner was the rare untortured genius of comedy, his career a story of laughter and camaraderie, of innovation and triumph and affection. His persona was so warm and approachable - everyone’s friend or favorite uncle - that you could forget that he was an architect of modern comedy, a “North Star,” in the words of Billy Crystal.” (Hillel Italie: AP News)
That’s my Will, Rogers: Some foreshadowing – dated July 16, 1933: Santa Monica, CA: “. . . I will bet you that this Wiley Post makes it around the world and breaks his own record. I would have liked to have been in there with Post . . . “
Yours, Will Rogers
Next week: The music library expanded, in more classical traditions. The gifts of Ann - Sophie Mutter/John Williams and Lang Lang.
Arts and About: For theatre aficionados going through some severe withdrawal symptoms, Playbill.com offered two very encouraging lights at the end of the tunnel.
First: “With Actors Equity Approval, 2 Massachusetts theatres will soon begin performances in August: Berkshire Theatre Group will stage Godspell outdoors, and Barrington Stage Company will present Harry Clarke.” As it goes out east, so goes the rest of the country.
Secondly: The Playbill website also shared the “18 Must-Watch documentaries for Broadway musical fans. These essential documentaries capture some of the most fascinating and legendary entertainers, writers, and musicals in Broadway history.” Check the date of that posting, 7/7/2020, for further information.
Closer to home: The board of directors of The Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers, Arkansas, sent out a detailed summary of their potential re-opening process that follows the lead of the Broadway community. It is a tough time for all local and regional theatres as well, so please support online whenever possible.
Finally: Please take a moment on July 20th to remember the crew of Apollo 11 as they presented the Moon to us for the first time as a celestial destination in 1969. I have often wondered what Neil Armstrong was really thinking during those first few minutes, alone, on the Moon’s surface.
