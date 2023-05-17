The annual 'trodding the boards' issue

By Tim Smith
“Ah to be an actor, under the lights, cooled by the summer breezes, trodding the boards in costumed splendor. . . connecting!”
Those stage locations were not always “enchanting,” more on that in a minute, but it did not really matter; you were moving an audience and that was your life’s ambition.
You know it had to be coming sometime around this period, my annual encouragement to support summer theatres when you are traveling.
They not only provide jobs to those expanding their stage resumes, but to literally thousands in the local area that service those who attend the productions.
It really can be a family affair, especially in smaller communities.
I look forward to this visit because I worked in a variety of entertainment venues over the course of seven summer seasons, (1967-1978), and it was there I learned a craft, a trade, my future.
As you will see, I was quite “the musical man,” yet also appeared in a ‘dark’ comedy/drama, one of Shakespeare’s master (comic) works, a classic drama and even a folk opera along the way. I have provided the listing of some of those shows as a reminder of what it takes for an actor to keep the resume evergreen.
A few anecdotes are inserted for good measure.
1967 – My high school classroom: Naperville Community High School, Naperville, Illinois: Riverwind: A Musical: That classroom, in fact, was the choir room, and with the audience up close and personal, it gave us an opportunity to solidify our concentration technique’s.
1970-1971-1972 – Inside an historic 19th century mule barn: The (former) Mule Barn Theatre on the campus of the (former) Tarkio College, Tarkio, Missouri: The building was once listed on the national historic register.
They had converted its second floor into a three-quarter round theatre space. Those were three musical summers, for sure, staging: Cabaret, The Roar of the Greasepaint-The Smell of the Crowd, 1776, Susannah, [A Folk Opera], You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Mame, The Pajama Game, and George M. Those were just the musicals I was involved with; they also staged comedies and dramas, even a murder mystery.
I also directed the company in a night of special performances. We had some multi-talented individuals in our midst.
A real “sticky note” – long before 3M’s: For George M, we were down to the opening night wire and the floors had been painted black and were not drying properly. I mean, we had the theatre’s AC cranked up, with fans a going. The tap dancers were in a bit of a sticky quandary. But in true summer stock, “Mickey and Judy” fashion, the floors were pulled up, new boards were set in place – with a different paint – and we tapped “our way to glory.”
With so many productions working at the same time (with such a large company of artists), I seem to remember that we did 11 productions/events in one summer; we had to rehearse in the stalls that once housed the neighborhood’s “historic” mules.
Quite memorable, truly – and not only “olfactorily,” if you get my “drift.”
1976 – The Bi-Centennial Summer-A traditional university stage: The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas: Fine Arts Building’s main stage, now the Kernodle Stage: Man of La Mancha, Hot l Baltimore and Summer and Smoke. While performing, I was also responsible for guiding the summer company’s “PR” function, more of a liaison with the University’s communications group.
Note: The entire 1975-76 theater season at the university was dedicated to works on American themes and/or those scripts/stories created by American playwrights/authors.
1977 and 1978 – The Trail of Tears @ TSA-LA-GI in Tahlequah, Oklahoma: From one of the most famous outdoor drama stages in the United States for two summers. The drama played to some 1,800 patrons nightly in its spectacular NE Oklahoma surroundings.
“Theatre is the only institution in the world which has been dying for four thousand years and has never succumbed. It requires tough and devoted people to keep it alive.” John Steinbeck
