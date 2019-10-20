By Tim Smith
The other morning as I was brewing my cup of coffee I stepped out and was taken aback as the weather had dramatically changed overnight, it does that in this part of the country, to the tune of some 50 degrees – from the low 90s to the low 40s.
I should know that when the strong winds begin to blow, change is, well – "in the wind" – sorry, just too good to pass that up.
Fall is here, finally, so best get ready. This is a busy period, with the pending holidays and all they entail.
I am sure that you have noted that over the last year, we have been putting a few miles on the car. I have a Rotary colleague who has family in Oklahoma, and every Wednesday he asks if during my travels, (he too marvels at the mileage we are racking up), if we stopped in Oklahoma. Happily, we do, and will for seasons well into the future.
During this time of the year I always encourage you to check the arts organizations in your area and place your preferences on the calendar and secure tickets as soon as they are made available.
Like our partners in the retail industry, arts and entertainment businesses look at the period between Thanksgiving and New Year's as critically important to having a profitable year.
Arts and about: A long time reader of the column sent me a note the other day letting me know that they enjoyed the new Judy Garland bio-film, “Judy,” starring Oscar winner Renee Zellweger.
She noted that 'Ms. Z' did her own singing, and that is truly impressive. I reminded them that Sissy Spacek won her best acting Oscar for doing her own singing in "Coal Miner's Daughter," the story of the rise to fame of country music legend Loretta Lynn.
We saw "Downtown Abbey," my wife had watched the series, and for me, it was my first cinematic tour of the grounds, grand rooms and support areas – especially that kitchen, of Highclere Castle. I'll not spoil your pending experience, and it is safe to say, if you're a fan, you will not be disappointed as the familiar story lines will still captivate and more than hold your interest.
"An essential element of any art is risk. If you don't take a risk then how are you going to make something really beautiful, that hasn't been seen before?” Francis Ford Coppola, Academy Award winning producer and director.
Arts and about-too: One of the major arts and crafts events, and I would venture to say, one of the largest of its kind in the country, takes place just north of Rogers, Arkansas in Hindesville, and that is the War Eagle Mill Fall Arts and Crafts Fair.
Conducted the third week of October, "The War Eagle Fair began in 1954. It was started as a way for crafters from across the Ozarks region to display their works. It continues today . . . with the same idea. With more than 250 booths of all handcrafted products displayed by their creators, the War Eagle Fair takes place along the banks of the War Eagle River…"
When you add the fall colors at the base of the Ozark Mountains, it simply does not get much better than that.
Fellow writers – an update: Don't forget, November is NaNoWriIMo time.
The acronym stands for "National Novel Writing Month." The goal is to complete a 50,000 word novel in 30 days. Check their website or your local library for information.
"Writing a novel alone can be difficult, even for seasoned writers. NaNoWriMo helps you track your progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel."
Pens at the ready, good writing.
Get out and enjoy the arts, displayed in all their surroundings, in our towns. Don't forget to take your camera along.



