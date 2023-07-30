Trust me on this one: For you golfers and artists, do not miss the recommendation that is presented at the conclusion of this week’s visit.
But first, author’s privilege played out.
Long-time readers know that approximately four times a year I pause from surveying and commenting on the arts landscape, to talk about my favorite sport/pastime, golf.
With the professional game in a dramatic roller-coaster of a ride that will determine its future relevance on the sports scene, (due to the way it is funded), I am comforted by the fact that what is virtually immovable due to their historical link to the founding and development of the game, are the four professional signature, or major events.
From April through July, The Masters, The PGA Championship, The United States Open, and The Open [formerly known as The British Open] Championship are contested in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and within the United States.
The 151st playing of the latter was just concluded last Sunday having been played over the famous Holyoke {Royal Liverpool} course in England.
The world’s focus on re-imagining, re-positioning, and cancelling is virtually laid aside when these tournaments are contested, providing a much-needed pause where golfers, young and old, can savor the finest players in the game, on demanding and challenging layouts, just as their grandparents, and parents had/and still enjoy.
Four links in a chain that is unbroken, regardless of what attempts are made to separate.
I invite you, then, to jump back into today’s arts world and go to The Golfers Journal Podcast, #141, and listen to a discussion on the recent Open Championship’s course, Hoylake, from a young man who has been a member his entire life, is an excellent golfer, and then, in the second half of the visit, he shares his actual career in the digital arts world as a contributor to the pages of The Golfers Journal Magazine.
Here is what the podcast information reveals: Episode 141: An Insider’s Look at Liverpool:
“Joe McDonnell has always known good golf. He grew up in Hoylake and has been a member of Royal Liverpool since he was a young lad. Today, McDonnell is changing the way the industry thinks and looks at golf holes. Using state-of-the-art topography technology, 3D graphics and an artist’s touch, McDonnells’ hyper-detailed renderings of golf holes land somewhere between golf course architecture and modern art . . . The man from Hoylake joins host Tom Coyne to give us a brief history of the land at Royal Liverpool, why first-time players may sleep on the golf course …the process behind his art and some of his favorite golf holes in the world.”
Speaking of challenging times: Since we last visited, the actor’s union, SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild of America’s, strikes are ongoing.
Now, adding more fuel to those fires: The Playbill website announced on July 24th that “IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) and The Broadway League have revealed in a joint statement that a tentative agreement has been reached between the League (and Disney Theatrical) and the backstage union on the latter’s Pink Contract…The 11th-hour deal will prevent a Broadway and national tour strike that could have begun July 21. If IATSE members vote to reject the new contract, a strike could become possible again. Dates for the vote have not been announced.”
If you have favorite “re-runs” you might want to get them dusted off.
Now, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet might be a bit of a stretch, but in this contentious world, these protracted negotiations may end up being the least of our entertainment concerns. Something needs to fill the voids.
Next week: Reflections on the impact of Tony Bennett.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
“At my age, I never buy green bananas.”
Yours, TAS.
