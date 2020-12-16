On that still winter's night, something extraordinary was happening. The shepherds went to the City of David and found their Savior, just as the angel had told them. This was the Messiah! – the Promised One.
God had finally come to dwell with His people in an unexpected way.
"Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed wife, who was with child.' (Luke 2:4-5)
Jesus gave up the privileges and the pleasures of His existence in heaven when He took upon Himself the limitations of humanity.
In emptying Himself, Jesus set aside the prerogatives and prerequisites of life as He had known it, an existence He had enjoyed; Jesus released His right to that kind of life, saying to the Father, "I will go."
“who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men.” (Philippians 2:6-7)
In Bethlehem, Jesus took "the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of man." Picture what the shepherds saw. There Jesus is, the baby. Do you see His hands and His toes? His nose? Can you hear the cries? There is humanity.
In this infant is the beginning of earthly life. Look into His eyes and see the beginning of life itself.
Jesus, "humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross." Isn't that amazing? Of all ways to die, Jesus died on a cross, the most humiliating and painful kind of death.
Jesus lowered Himself and was born an infant. He died a humiliating death. As a result, God "exalted Him." All will bow in worship to the risen Lord, "to the glory of God the Father."
It is all about His glory. What a plan. What an execution. What a perfect, awesome timing.
Jesus is our true humanity, two distinct natures in one person, forever. That is the baby in the manger!
“Heavenly Father, as I read and ponder the awesomeness of Jesus’ birth, I see the awesomeness of Jesus in my heart. Jesus was born that I may have life. What a Real Glory to God in the highest and true peace and goodwill toward man. In Jesus’ Holy Name, Amen.”
