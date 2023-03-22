The buzz is on for a new group

A new group in Garvin County hopes to gets things buzzing a bit as bees are the focus.
The Washita Valley Beekeepers Association has held one meeting as the encouraging numbers could offer a nice glimpse into the future of this new group.
The group plans to meet at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Public Library in Pauls Valley.
The next meeting is set for March 25.
The Garvin County Extension Office is providing some assistance for the group.
“This is open to everyone that has a true interest in beekeeping. If you are interested in beekeeping, please join us.”
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
A couple of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites in early April.
• Monday, April 3 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School, 341 North Oak. Call Kourtney Fullerton at 580-759-2381.
• Thursday, April 13 (12:30 to 5:45 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.