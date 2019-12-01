By Tim Smith
If you think that the period from Halloween to Thanksgiving sped by, just wait as New Year's Eve is just a month down the lane.
How did your first week with Disney+ work out? Streaming is the future, and it is ours.
Oh, and by the way, our family saga with it continues. Our son who called to inquire if we had purchased the offering, has now, and in fact, done so. I think that he really wanted an excuse to once again see his great uncle in a 1970s Disney film. Yep, he had a small speaking part, and our son has never forgotten that first viewing.
Memories are powerful forces, especially during the holiday season.
I chose the following art definition long before the Disney program was launched.
"What I dream of is an art of balance, of purity and serenity, devoid of troubling or depressing subject matter, an art which could be for every mental worker, for the businessman as well as the man of letters, for example, a soothing, calming influence on the mind, something like a good armchair which provides relaxation from physical fatigue." (Henri Matisse)
If travel plans take you to a major entertainment center over the next few weeks, here are my long standing annual holiday reminders – please try to secure tickets for the production/s that you want to see in advance. In nearly all instances, that process works out, no worries, little if any hassle.
However, when looking for added assistance, you may want to linger awhile at the Playbill.com website that covers all goings on along the "streets of dreams" as it contains a section that provides guidance in securing tickets for Broadway and Off Broadway offerings.
Hint: You may find an unexpected gem if you look for works that may not be found in a new season of the local subscription series.
Finally: If your plans change and you want to squeeze in an extra performance, if you don't mind sitting in a single seat, you may find opportunities to see the more popular titles. Have a great time, wish we could tag along.
In our neighborhoods: I always encourage the support of local holiday events. The citizens work hard to provide entertainment and meaningful experiences, and in many cases, any revenue generated sustains their programming well into the new year.
Beard of Hope: It is always a bit tough having to shave off the beard from the November tradition of supporting men's cancer awareness so I decided to retain mine and for the second year, my "Beard Of Hope" is intact to promote just that, hope, both for a future more reflective of the season we have come through and the one we are about to enter.
This is also the second December I will enjoy my "41's Socks" initiative. President George H.W. Bush,'41', who passed away in November 2018, was known for his youthful tradition of wearing mismatching socks.
From what I understand, it was known to bring a smile or two to Mrs. Bush, hence the fun of carrying it – forward.
"There (for) ward," until the new year gets rolling, I'll be wearing unmatched or brightly colored socks in honor of President Bush's spirit and to promote the creative application of our personal gifts. Who knows, I may carry it, well, forward.
Next week: We'll highlight an important date in musical theater history.
Hint: On November 16, 1959, the "hills are alive with the sound of . . ." suddenly became a melodic thread in the tapestry of our lives.
Hint number two, it is the holidays, after all: The film version won the 1965 Academy Award for best picture.
Decorations are going up, plans are being finalized and gifts are finding their way to our front doors by all manner of delivery systems, in our towns.
