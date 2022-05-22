The choice of life or death

The majority of people feel that they are living life. Many also believe that they are living a good life. Others think they are not living a good life due to the struggles and their financial position.
“He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” (John 3:36)
It is common for people to focus on what they have as to whether they are living a good life or not. This is a temporary look at things that do not last.
Jesus stated the way to have eternal life and believe in God’s Son. Himself. Anyone who rejects Jesus will only have God’s wrath upon him with death.
As the world is looking for life in the temporary things of this earth, they are missing out on what is true living. The things people are looking for in life only bring about death, and they give temporary pleasure, only to bring about death in the end.
Others will look toward good things, such as helping others out for life. Regardless of how good something is, it is only temporary and will not bring about true life.
True life can only be found in Jesus, God’s Son.
Anything short of believing in and following Jesus only brings death. Many people go to church and can quote the bible but do not believe in Jesus as their Savior, and they live according to the words or deeds, not faith in Jesus.
They reject Jesus, the only One who can truly save them and give them true life. God is giving humanity mercy in providing life through Jesus, and people have to choose to follow or reject Him for life or death.
You are going through life right now, making daily choices. Your life may be going well, or it may be in a difficult struggle.
The real question is, which life are you searching for. It is easy to find the temporary life of this world, but it only ends in death.
Put your complete trust in Jesus as your Savior so that you will know what true life is, regardless of whether you live or die.
Choosing to trust in Jesus is the most significant decision you will ever make because it brings eternal life, not death.
What decision have you made?
“Heavenly Father, I must look at life through You, my creator. You know all things, and You made the way for eternal life by my accepting Your Son into my heart. I am forever thankful my life is in You, and I will have eternal life with You. Asking Jesus into my heart is the way, and what a blessed life I now have. I trust You in all things. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.