The color of - one day

Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
From my desk @ Rusty Water Tower Place: Here is a most intriguing event that I thought you might find interesting. Note: When you travel to their website, there is very little information. This appears to be a grassroots effort put together in a short time. Time, then, is of the essence as you will see.
Visit the WeMakeEvents.org site where, “On September 1st, 2020, WeMakeEvents, a coalition of trade bodies, businesses, unions and live events workers, will light up their venues, homes, and cities red in over 1,500 locations across North America to raise public and media awareness in support of the live events sector.”
I wish I could provide more details, save to say that, the entertainment industry continues to struggle due to social distancing attendance regulations.
Summer–through fall reminder: For those who may be new to this column, during the summer I have been sharing the outstanding virtual programs of work being conducted by Chino Community Theatre in Chino, California through its innovative and dynamic Chino Community Children’s Theatre, (CCCT), team of creative artists.
Until the schools resume more regular scheduling, I will share the CCCT experience in the last column each month. Contact the Chino Community Theatre directly @ their website: chinocommunitytheatre@verizon.net and they will be happy to assist with your virtual or other live performance questions.
Chino Community Theatre was the Number One community theatre in the nation in 2009, and that tradition continues.
Upcoming at CCCT: My thanks to Paul Larson for providing the following update. Heading up activity were the “Reader’s Theatre groups (nearly 20) with six per group, ages 5-17, dozens of online classes ranging from sewing to tap dancing, and from production design to Shakespeare. Our performance troupe, the Seventh Street Superstars, created and online showcase . . .” Next month: Up close with a Tony Award winning costumer.
Here is a fun activity for the extended ‘virtual family,’ and this came to me as one of our sons lives a number of miles away and he and his mother discovered a way to stay in contact – apart from normal conversations. Each one is a film lover and what they happened upon was that during a recent visit, one of the two challenged the other to identify a short line from a movie. What started out as fun is now getting competitive, and the use of “life-lines” is frowned upon. I helped on one occasion and was reprimanded.
The loss last week of Sir Ken Robinson, Ph.D., is one that will reverberate for decades, and his passing at this time in our history could not have been more impactful, most assuredly for those who must uncover methodology to unlock, within ourselves, and most critically, in others, the “Element.”
“The Element is the point at which natural talent meets personal passion. When people arrive at the Element, they feel most themselves, most inspired and achieve at their highest levels.”
I invite you to read his books, when coupled with the hurdles facing education today, his collection will renew your faith and determination to let this time remain simply an asterisk on the history timeline.
. . . and continuing: What do creative people have in common? From the master list of 19 traits, here are #’s 11 and 12: #11: They “come from rural settings,” and #12: (They work) “from the complicated to the simple.”
Next week, too: Two virtual entertainment experiences that are paving that path to the future . . . one screen at a time.
“That’s me then!”
