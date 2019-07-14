By Tim Smith
Apollo 11: Revisited. The second installment in a month-long reflection. Enjoy – and then, hopefully, you'll read on . . . and on . . .
During this month, I am saluting the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that saw Neil Armstrong become the first man to set foot on the surface of another solar system neighbor. I hope that you have been enjoying all of the television programming, films and special publications saluting the historic mission.
Last week, I began sharing excerpts from comments offered in the July 4, 1969 edition of Life magazine from Charles Lindbergh, who made the first solo flight from New York to Paris in 1927 in The Spirit of St. Louis. This week, reflecting back to his experience with the Apollo 8 mission just six months earlier.
Excerpt #2: Mr. Lindbergh reflects: “Then, a few months ago, I received an invitation from Apollo 8's astronauts to attend the launching of their mission to orbit the moon. This plunged me back into astronautics as World War II had plunged me back into aviation, though for a period of days instead of years.”
“I was literally hypnotized by the launching. . . During the first seconds of the Apollo's inching upward, my sensation was intensified . . . My body staggered with the rocket's effort to lift above its tower, relaxed as it leapt upward into air, thrilled as the ball of fire, with its astronauts, diminished in the vastness of space.
“Here, after epoch-measured trials of evolution, earth's life was voyaging to another celestial body. Here one saw our civilization flowering toward the stars. Here modern man had been rewarded for his confidence in science and technology. Soon he would be orbiting the moon."
Next week, again from the same issue of Life magazine, man's first steps on the moon – realized.
What I can't seem to forget is the amount of work that it must have taken to integrate what was learned from the Apollo 9 and 10 missions, completed in the six months that elapsed between Apollo 8 and 11. How much of the newly acquired data would, even could, be loaded into the Apollo 11 schedule. More importantly, would the crew be able to assimilate it all.
A mute point 50 years removed, however it still does not diminish the magnitude of that single accomplishment, among a staggering number of successes.
Putting on the "Brake[ing]" News: The rumor mill is running full tilt, (actually, does it ever stop?) at the prospect that Kelsey Grammer is working to bring a new Frasier back to television. A personal favorite, my only concern is who will replace Martin, Frasier's dad played by the wonderful John Mahoney who passed away in 2018.
Arts and about: Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures has released “Toy Story 4” and it looks to be doing well at the box office.
A few weeks ago I was reminiscing a bit about another historic collection as audiences world wide are awaiting the final “Star Wars” film.
Our sons grew up with those films, as they did with the “Toy Story” collection. Hard to believe that the first foray into the world of Woody and Buzz Lightyear opened in 1995.
Like raising children, can it really be possible that between “Toy Story 3” and this new edition, nearly 9 years have passed? Ah, Father Time.
Back to today: I would imagine that securing the voice talent for this fourth edition, given the caliber of those individuals, would have been the main hurdle given how far out producers (historically) must contract for work.
There is also the all-to -eal, and sad realization that some of the beloved characters from the earlier films have left us, and how do you fill in the tenor of their voice? Answer: You can't.
Don Rickles, who passed away in 2017, played Mr. Potatohead. The filmmakers had to use his archived voice.
Finally: How wonderful it will be hearing three additional 90-year-old film and television legends.
Carl Reiner, along with his dearest friend, Mel Brooks, and Betty White lend their unique voices to “Toy Story 4.”
It's interesting that another "Buzz" is making news this summer.
Turning my attention more and more to the heavens, in our town this month." To infinity and beyond!"
