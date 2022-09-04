The days of labor - realized

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Content-Create-Connect
Est: May 2020
Tomorrow is Labor Day, and to each of you, thank you for what you do to make our communities, and by extension, our nation, stronger and more vital. Your labors are never taken for granted.
I am a product of a mid-western upbringing, also securing my formal education in its environs, having spent those first two and a half decades in Illinois, (near Chicago), southwestern Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
In leading with that, because the weather in North Texas is certainly not tied (for me) to this holiday, I can reflect back to living in those more northern states, when there just might be a cold snap, especially in Illinois. One was never quite certain about the sudden arrival of that early reminder that winter was not too far off.
Simply the anticipation of colder weather meant that more traditional times were ahead, filled with school events, holiday celebrations, family gatherings, and preparing for new beginnings.
I realize that students still probably don’t think much past the first football game and associated celebrations, and they should enjoy all of that, for time is fleeting, seasons change, and “oh so quickly,” when looking back.
That “exercise” brings me to my final year of high school, many, many years ago, yet still crystal clear in my memory bank.
I always loved receiving the school’s extra-curricular calendar, especially as an aspiring actor, for clearly noted were auditions for the season’s stage productions. At no time in my 12 years of public school was that more important than during my senior year. Saving the best for last.
Fall would quickly turn to spring, when, for the first time in our school’s history, (armed with its newly energized vocal music/musical theater program) it would be staging a complete Broadway musical.
Concurrently, it would launch a new level of excellence, (20 years in the making) of that program’s visionary leader and his wife, trusted mentors for much of my professional career, both on and off the stage.
Up until this time, I was never motivated by a personal calendar established around goals, in other words, what I should have been learning during the first three years of my high school tenure. When it was announced that they would be conducting auditions, suddenly, my world, classroom and extra-curricular, changed, and as it would play out, for the better.
The fact that I was cast in the leading role was actually secondary. What transpired was that I had been presented with an “opening night,” had set a plan to reach it, and would attain it.
Not singularly, but as a member of team.
I would go on to guide teams across their stages over the next decade – ‘roles’ that I enjoyed playing.
The calendar that I had kept for that journey is so important that it is now framed and resides in a prominent place in my home office.
The experience, when coupled with the fact that I had also taken my studies more seriously, was what secured a place in the college that continues enriching my life as an alumna.
I would go on to build a successful theater arts program at the high school where I taught right out of college, and later, that success, along with earning a master's in theater, helped launch a professional career that took me to stages/small screens from Florida to California, West Virginia to South Texas, and points in between.
The power of the calendar – never let it be shortchanged.
Upcoming: The following is a must see, especially for all who are interested in the performing arts: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: “. . . is a 2022 reunion-special-film of the Harry Potter film series that was released on HBO Max on New Year’s Day. It marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the series’ first installment, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).”
Some reflections from this ‘semi-retired’ actor/director: Watching it was stepping back in time, and that brought a tear or two to these much older eyes.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town. Enjoy the Labor Day weekend.
For ETP: 1931 (1965) 2022: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For Otis: 1926 (1968) 2021: A Broadway Baby.
For EFA: My Grandfather: (1949-1974): Who brought his local newspaper to new prominence in his rural Illinois community and the surrounding area.
t.a. [words]mith
Where ARTS Thou? The Newsstand Edition is published every Wednesday by the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
