By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & The Law
In recent weeks' discussions it becomes apparent that planning for change is important. Another common concern that is often a part of planning is planning to protect a beneficiary from themselves.
According to the dictionary such a person, a “spendthrift” will spend money “profusely and unwisely.” This is not an unusual concern; in fact, it is very common and may in some cases be more prevalent in families with greater wealth because the child may be anticipating an inheritance after growing up in an environment of plenty.
• Mortmain: “The Dead Hand” – If one of your beneficiaries falls into that category you may be reluctant to let your assets pass directly to them at your death. So, what can one do to plan around such a problem while still including provision for that person?
Essentially, you want a way to continue to control your assets after your death. The law has a Latin term for that – Mortmain – “The Dead and.”
Normally, a will provides for the immediate transfer of your assets to your beneficiaries at your death. If that transfer is made to a “spendthrift,” it may be gone quickly after your death.
We have all heard about and discussed the fact that some people can go through an inheritance in 6-12 months. Others can inherit a successful business, farm or ranch and promptly “run it into the ground.”
Have you ever thought that in such cases part of the blame lies with the person who failed to foresee the problem in the first place – the one who failed to insure that the inheritance would be protected in some manner.
• Planning for the Spendthrift. What are some of these possible protections? Each solution must prevent the immediate ownership and control of the assets by the spendthrift.
The single best option for such planning is the use of some form of trust because it enables you to have some degree of control over the assets for a period of time after death.
That trust may restrict outright access to the trust assets, it may provide for separate oversight of assets, or it may simply spread out the distribution of assets over a long period of time, even to the next generation.
Next week, a look at some specific trust provisions to protect against spendthrift beneficiaries.
