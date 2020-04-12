The Easter promise

Millions of Believers from around the world are celebrating Holy Week. But for far too many, the story of Easter has become dull and routine. We have the basics down. But do we live in the reality of Easter?
Here are the facts: Jesus was arrested. Jesus was crucified. Jesus rose from the dead three days later. Sound right to you?
"and killed the Prince of life, whom God raised from the dead, of which we are witnesses. (Acts 3:15)
We miss something very important. We miss what turns Easter from a celebrated holiday out of tradition to a life-transforming way of life.
We miss that the fact that the story of "The Resurrection" is not just Jesus' story.
It is our story too. You are part of the Resurrection. Jesus' death and Resurrection did not only prove there was life after death.
It shows you can have life after death, that there is life beyond our graves.
If you trust in Jesus, death becomes a transition, not an ending. On the other side of death is the real side of life. God made you to last forever. That is why you have a feeling there is more to life than this. Jesus made that promise:
“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11: 25-26)
That is quite a promise! Jesus proved that He could do it by resurrecting Himself, or we would have no reason to believe it.
If Jesus did not die on the cross and raised from the dead more than two thousand years ago, you would have zero chance of getting to Heaven. There would be no hope and no eternal life.
“And God both raised up the Lord and will also raise us up by His power.” (1 Corinthians 6:14)
As Easter comes our way this year, that is a truth we need to hold onto when everything in the world looks challenging. Remember that Jesus rose from the dead for your salvation, and one day if you trust in Jesus, He will raise you from the grave, too.
That is the promise of Easter.
Who can you share the promise of Easter with today?
“Heavenly Father, as I am so aware of Easter this year, I am so thankful for the cross and what it means to me. As the world has faced so much death, it brings to mind the death Jesus willingly gave for me. Because of the cross, I will also be raised up by Your power. You made me for Your Kingdom. This is a glorious day, and I will praise You for all eternity. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
