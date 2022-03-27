The envelope please

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
“…and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
Tonight, is the night for all film fans when the Academy Awards, the Oscars, are handed out to winners in 24 categories as voted on by the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who recently opened a new museum on its history in Los Angeles. I thought it might be fun to share a bit of that background, as offered by Wikipedia.
As you watch the proceedings, it might be fun to have this history next to you – it helps to keep everything in historical perspective.
Not an easy thing to accomplish in today’s new streaming world.
“The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. They are regarded by many as the most prestigious and significant awards in the entertainment industry worldwide…The (Oscar) was originally sculpted by George Stanley from a design sketch by Cedric Gibbons… (The Oscars were first presented) in 1929 at a private dinner hosted by Douglas Fairbanks in The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (still in operation and close to the home of tonight’s ceremonies) in what would become known as the 1st Academy Awards. The Academy Awards ceremony was first broadcast by radio in 1930 and was televised for the first time in 1953. It is the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony and is now televised live worldwide.”
I thought you might also enjoy the following from the Academy’s website. If you are traveling to the Los Angeles area, you might enjoy visiting the aforementioned museum:
“…the world’s premiere institution dedicated to the art and science of movies. Global in outlook and grounded in the unparalleled collections and expertise of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy Museum will offer unparalleled exhibitions and programs illuminating the fascinating world of cinema. They will be immersive and dynamic and will tell the many stories of the movies-their art, technology, artists, history, and social impact-through a variety of diverse and engaging voices. The Academy Museum will tell complete stories of moviemaking-celebratory, educational, and sometimes critical or uncomfortable.”
Good luck tonight, I hope a favorite brings home the gold.
I try to always remember, that the nomination, in the end, is the highest honor. For in nearly all cases, an Oscar nod will encompass a body of work.
That is what will also be celebrated at the museum when the actor’s final curtain comes down, or the screen credits fade to black.
Speaking of fun: For those of you who may have family and/or friends in the Tucson, Arizona area you might find this interesting. But first: My mom lived in Tucson for most of the latter part of her adult life and I would visit once, sometimes twice a year and one of our “must see” experiences was to take in a performance at the famous Gaslight Theatre. Some of the cast members we actually saw grow up and mature in their talents.
In that spirit, I see that Gaslight is registering now for their summer theatre workshops for children, ranging in age from 6-16 in a variety of different formats.
Isn’t it wonderful seeing this type of programming being brought back to the summer calendar?
My how time flies: It slipped my mind, and that is hard to do when it coincides with St. Patrick’s Day; that is also the day, in 1967, when I performed in my first leading role in a full-length musical for my high school in Illinois. It was also the first such production in the school’s history. The experience set me on a path that led to work on a wide variety of stages across a number of states for the next two decades, including my arrival in Hollywood.
Those experiences set me up for a lifetime career in training and development, and a community activism profile that led to a number of start-up and not-for-profit successes.
Support the arts now, more than ever, wherever and whenever you encounter them.
Remember, there is always an opening night, as the big screens begin to re-open.
[For Otis: 1926 - [1968]- 2021: A Broadway Baby
