With the Oscars just a few weeks away, nearly a month earlier than normal, that contributes mightily to the challenge of staying just a bit ahead of the information channels with all their prognostications on who will take home the awards for outstanding work in 2019. Those nominations came out on January 13th, hopefully one of your favorites received a nod.
I always point out that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is more than just a once a year source provider for the Internet and all that streams out across social media.
They have been the caretaker of the science and creativity behind film since the first Oscars were handed out for work during the 1927 and 1928 seasons at a ceremony in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel ballroom on Hollywood Boulevard on May 16, 1929.
It is important to note, especially with all the red carpet hype leading up to the award presentations, is that there is an entirely separate, high profile gala where the science and technology pioneers in film for the same year receive their official Academy recognition.
This is where there can be some disconnection due to the inordinate attention placed on the performance awards: Every actor worth their salt knows that without technical innovations and cutting edge image capturing, they would not be able to ply their craft.
Secondly, I feel that the plethora of awards in film is diminishing the luster of Oscar's importance.
For example, leading up to the February 9th ceremony, here are the award presentations, and these are just for January and early February.
Hold on, this will take you a minute, seriously, to digest: The New York Film Critics, Critics Choice, American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, Producers Guild of America, Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild of America, American Society of Cinematographers, Grammy Awards (awarded for film score) and the Costume Designers Guild.
In February: The Art Directors Guild, Writers Guild, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Golden Globes and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Exhausting, to say the least.
The Academy must work harder each and every year to remain relevant and representative of the finest and most historically significant film work in the 24 categories they have identified as worthy of the Oscar.
Tid-bit: A recent winner won a stunning 37 additional awards, (according to one source document), for the same role.
Secondly, and like the Tony Awards, for excellence in live theater, those who vote on the Oscar labored hard to earn the right to cast their ballots. Even in these polarized times, I continue to hold out hope, and yes, that is probably tinged with a hint of naiveté, that those who determine the winners have the best interest of the art form, and its long term health, when they make their selections.
Speaking of film: We saw “Knives Out,” a contemporary murder mystery with a most intriguing cast, headed up by (the current) James Bond, in a refreshingly new turn, and I'm speaking of Daniel Craig. He appears as a sleuth of a different stripe. Good seeing Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson working in a major release.
Enjoy the film, and sorry, no clues today . . . no fun in that. Note: It did receive an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.
Arts In Action: A Grapevine, Texas colleague, Mark Lucas Kelly has led a most interesting life and over the past year or so we have been discussing similar creative paths leading to work in theater for me, film for him in Southern California.
He shared that he was on the set as an extra for the film “Saving Mr. Banks,” the behind the scenes story of bringing the 1964 Walt Disney hit, “Mary Poppins” to the screen.
The other evening I was catching up with film and during its recreated “Mary Poppins” movie premiere sequence, there, big as life working his way in and out of the crowd, was Mark. The fact that he and his guest appeared multiple times is simply not a normal occurrence. That is an editing and continuity discussion for another time.
In his final "appearance," he was walking right next to (former) Oscar winner Emma Thompson, who played the film's pivotal role of P.L. Travers, author of the Poppins book series.
He and I have since visited and next week, some additional inside details of Mark's (multiple) hours long shoot at the famous Grauman's Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.
Interesting note: Grauman's sits near the Dolby Theater, today's home for the Oscar ceremony, and across the street from the aforementioned Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Theater, alive: Another theater 'term of endearment': Overture: "A medley of tunes from the score of a musical, the overture plays after the lights go down and before the curtain goes up as an introduction to the show. The term comes from the French ouvreture, which means "opening." (Playbill.com: 8/10/19: By Ruthie Fierberg)
. . . and from my readers: Your feedback on the theater terms has been most affirming, thanks for that, and one of my readers, Jim, informed me that living just 18.8 miles from my home in Justin, Texas, Peter Mayhew, "Chewbacca," was a resident of Boyd, Texas.
That seems to complete my “Star Wars” loop – beginning from that first encounter with the young man who had a close, and very personal tie, to the first “Star Wars” film in 1978 that I shared recently.
For Disney fans, it really is, " . . . a small world, after all."
When was the last time you enjoyed a Saturday film matinee, complete with popcorn, a Coke and a box of Jujubes, in your town? This may be just the time to revisit that blast 'of fun' from your past.
