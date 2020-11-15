The even greater outdoors

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
The week after the week that was: We simply had to get away for the weekend, (with the election still not settled as we drove away from the house and multiple columns to write), and contemplating our gearing up for the holiday decorations that have to be taken down – then to be set in place anew, a time out – literally – was required.
Off we headed to a favorite campground, we are tent campers, and set up our ‘residence’ above a magnificent lake resplendent in its fall foliage, (well nearly, this is, after all, North Texas) so the colors were somewhat muted by standards enjoyed in the northern states. That did not matter, and from the kayak, it was divine, communing with the geese, enjoying the beginning of what appeared to be a bass tournament with boats galore, and just enjoying the gentle breezes and cooler temperatures.
The images and sensations begin to find their way to the surface.
We are also not sitters, and by that, I mean, we are always busy and that makes these times both precious and challenging. I mean, I love a good campfire as well as the next person, but how many logs can you watch go up in smoke, I mean, seriously.
I used this new found calm and free time to place pen to paper, something else I am having to get reacquainted with as everything is done by PC these days. When you can contemplate images while looking out over a lake, with all that it embraces, one can, if up for the challenge, discover a new found joy in word-smithing creativity. At one point, I even found myself looking well into next year with column ideas, and that began to get me tired. So, it was back to the kayak.
For the creative writers out there, sometimes it might unleash the juices if you are surrounded by the unfamiliar and you can use those sensations, observations, to challenge yourself to then make them just the opposite – familiar, for your readers.
Just something to contemplate when the next writers block gets in the way.
If the election, post and pre-holiday work were not enough on one’s plate, namely mine, I had the first ever phone battery collapse. Deader than the proverbial doornail, whatever the heck that means, and for a few brief hours, upon that realization that I was “off the grid,” and in an eerie way, it was almost like someone was telling me that it is okay, for a time, just to relax and enjoy each day for what it is – less encumbered by the world’s news.
. . . and its dramas, well actually it began as a comedy of errors, and yet, was a wonderful example of being a Good Samaritan when all was said and done.
A family that was camping near us who had recently secured a used pontoon boat was gathering by the shore to camp and then take it out on its matronly voyage.
They tinkered and fussed and finally were ready to take it to the boat ramp when driving up the hill next to our site, they had a blow-out on the boat trailer. An hour later they were off and shortly they came around a bend in the lake whooping and hollering celebrating its launch and now at long last, the entire family was going to be able to climb aboard for an afternoon on the lake. Not. Working for what seemed like an hour, they could not get it re-started. So, off every one came, and back to their lakeside routines.
What they had also forgotten to remember was that the shoreline was basically composed of deep and rich mud. So here is where it takes a new turn.
Being hard working and apparently fearless, they attached another truck, by rope, to the one hauling the boat trailer (with the boat securely fastened) in what proved to be a vain attempt to haul the truck and boat trailer out of what was probably 6-8 inches of gooey and rich sediment, well mud. The sound of the rope snapping could have been heard for blocks. At first, I thought it was the bumpers being ripped off.
There is, as there always seems to be in these stories, a happy ending. A young fisherman, complete with a state-of-the-art bass rig, saw their dilemma and was armed with a very special rope designed, apparently, for these very extractions. No sooner did he have the two trucks hooked back together than they popped up and out of the lake. He tipped his hat, collected his rope, and off he drove. He had done this before. A lakeside Good Samaritan for certain.
They never did get the boat restarted and successfully launched, and when I saw them the next morning, I offered my condolences. It also struck me that they simply did not give up, and yet, at some point they needed help. We all learned what a Good Samaritan truly is and that was all that needed to be acknowledged between us.
A bit late, but never forgotten: Please thank a veteran and their family for their service that allows us to conduct elections of those who will lead us in the coming years.
The service, the song, and maybe a stay at the lake, remembers when.

(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
