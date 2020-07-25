The even longer, and hotter summer - continues

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
I know, not a very cheerful reminder to start, and yet, with the spectacular spring just experienced in North Texas, to know that super-hot (normal summer) weather was on its way, those earlier weather memories make today just a bit more tolerable. Never to worry, this too shall pass.
Monthly spotlight – Chino Community Theatre: During the drafting of this column, I learned that the Chino, Calif., schools are going to begin their year using distance learning parameters.
In this third installment showcasing the fine work being done by the members of the Chino Community Children’s Theatre, (CCCT), in Chino, California, during the VIRUS2020 period, they conduct summer camps for youth and convene an intern board that oversees these activities.
Ms. Dona Rice (at donarama@earthlink.net/Courtesy of Teacher Created Materials) is cited for her leadership.
Dona is also the “brainchild” behind one of last week’s featured CCCT programs, the readers theatre productions. This week, her vision is once again front and center with the launch and administration of the aforementioned camp offerings.
Ms. Jessie Pyle, featured last week, offers this about the summer camps: “Popular since 2011 . . . students rotate between three rooms to learn acting, dance and singing skills and put on a short show they write themselves by the end of two weeks . . . they have gone virtual this summer.”
CCCT’s Intern Board is meeting online and features, according to Ms. Pyle: “. . . students in the 7-12th grades who discuss ways of creating experiences for their peers while keeping social media alive . . . from trivia, inspirational quotes, mock auditions, dance challenges, spirit weeks, play reading circles, and soon to come, summits to discuss future shows and offerings.”
Next week: For the final CCCT feature, more on the camps that are transferable to the new social distancing world. As you can see, the success of CCCT is engagement through virtual connection, well done.
Please contact these talent professionals to discuss/share your ideas concerning how to make this unique historical period resonate more distinctly with your family and colleagues as you too launch new creative ventures.
I invite you to watch “Live With Carnegie Hall,” a series online that celebrates what the great hall means to the cultural fabric of our nation. This past week, it was a celebration of the legendary violinist and the man who nearly single handedly saved Carnegie Hall from the wrecking ball, Isaac Stern.
The “Live With…” series is broadcast, via its Facebook posting, on Tuesdays, at 1 p.m. CDT. Go to carnegiehall.org/live for archival performances.
Arts and about: Not sure about each of you, but we finally had to break free from the house and venture out to see how the real world was dealing with the virus challenges. We headed over to see family in Arkansas, specifically, the dynamic and ever evolving Northwest corner, that includes Rogers, Bentonville and Fayetteville.
A quick reminder if you decide to visit. For the two major art venues below, before leaving, please check their websites as you must have a timed ticket to gain entrance. It worked out smoothly with no administrative glitches.
First up was Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, and as I wrote in my notes, it was relaxing, not just because there were so few people in the galleries, but because I marvel at how ‘old friends‘ – some of the finest pieces of art in the world – appear differently due to how the light of the day plays out in and around their display area. There were some new works that have been brought in since my last visit at the end of last year.
I am still puzzled at the fact that they have placed “Rosie The Riveter,” the Norman Rockwell 1943 masterpiece, in one of the main gallery spaces and not set in a more peaceful and reflective niche.
The Momentary – Contemporary Art Museum is also located in Bentonville, and remains a work in progress. With limited access, our visit was more about embracing ‘what is to be‘ – and that is exciting. We did enjoy a stop at the roof top bar – the nearly 360-degree view is quite special.
That about wraps it up for this week, and before I leave, just a quick inquiry: Where were you on 7/20 @ 9:56 p.m. CDT? A hint: Sadly, there was no Moon in our part of the world on that night, but that did not stop me from walking outside – to gaze upward – and remember.
Dates and times are important in our lives, especially being so isolated, so treasure those that bring you joy.
Stay the course –
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.