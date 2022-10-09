The expanding arts landscape

By Tim Smith
The arts world in and around Pauls Valley is certainly growing quickly as the Pauls Valley Arts Council, (PVAC) recently completed its 5th Friday Art Walk and now, through its theater production team, are in rehearsals to bring Funny Girl to the stage at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Those performance dates are October 21 and 22 @ 7 p.m. and the 23rd at 3 p.m., and the $15.00 tickets can be purchased at locations in town and at the door.
This has been an historic year for the Funny Girl franchise. Today’s edition running on Broadway is the first revival of the original 1964 production that stared Barbra Streisand as comedienne, Fanny Brice.
Early into this engagement, troubles began brewing, and in the end, the producers determined that they needed to replace the actress playing Ms. Brice.
The controversy around that move kept potential audiences wondering what its future might hold, still somewhat foggy from where I sit.
I found this Wikipedia citation’s “tid-bits” compelling: In part, it reads: “Barbra Streisand starred in the original production, which was produced by Ray Stark, who was Brice’s son-in-law via his marriage to her daughter, Francis. The 1964 production received eight nominations at the 18th Tony Awards, (and winning none-still amazing to this writer*). The original cast recording of Funny Girl was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2004.”
(*) When you look back at this Tony ceremony and see the production that Funny Girl was up against it becomes (painfully) clear why no awards were forthcoming. Formidable hurdles to overcome in almost every category from one Hello, Dolly!
Awaiting more details on the upcoming PVAC production, and as they are forthcoming, I will pass on to you right here.
The arts landscape has certainly expanded since the council was founded in 2004.
Last week: We had the privilege to attend the 9th annual Keller (Texas) ISD Marching Expo – and needless to say, memories came rushing back reflecting on the years supporting our four sons as they embraced the Pauls Valley Marching and Concert Band programs.
It was one of their fondest school associations, and it warms the heart knowing how each of the students on that Keller High School’s football stadium field will be equally blessed.
I was able to visit with the stadium announcer and he stated that nearly 2,000 students took part in the final musical selection for the Expo’s close.
Now that is a commitment to music education. Well done.
With the school year well under way, if you are looking for an excellent motivational source for older students, I invite you to visit the Academy of Achievement website where they can listen or read interviews from those who have significantly impacted the world in the following areas: (headings from the website): The Arts, Business, Science and Exploration, Public Service, Sports and the Achiever Universe.
The other evening, I began listening to the two hours (plus) interview of two-time Academy Award winner, (for best actress), Olivia de Havilland. To say that she is well spoken, elegant coupled with sheer gracefulness would be a massive understatement.
Ms. de Havilland will transport you back to early Hollywood as though you were by her side. Mesmerizing, especially her first encounter with another screen legend, Errol Flynn.
The story of how they replaced the original director of Gone with The Wind, for which she received a best supporting actress nomination as Melanie, will capture you immediately. Sorry, a small spoiler alert.
She lived most of her adult life in Paris, and died in 2020 at 104.
I am also listening to the interview with another two-time Oscar winner, (again for best actress), Sally Field. Equally impactful. Stay tuned for more reactions from these and other Academy members.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
For EFA: My Grandfather who brought his local, hometown paper to new prominence in rural Illinois.
