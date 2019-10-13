By Tim Smith
I just love this time of the year, and with our home fully decorated for Halloween, my wife does a wonderful job, I know that over the next three months, we will enjoy holiday decor.
Thanksgiving simply rolls out of these current displays and then it is Christmas. On the latter, I am a bit worried as she has found 'another new' tree for the house. Where to place it is the big question, and I know that she has designs on my office.
We recently attended a preview of the newest and most contemporary offering of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, located in Bentonville, Arkansas, The Momentary.
The official grand opening is set for next February and as defined, it is "a new multi-disciplinary space for visual and performing arts, culinary experiences, festivals, and artist residencies ..." Check the websites for the most up to date progress report.
I could not leave the STORY-19 experience in Nashville without a mention of the final presenter at the two-day conference, Brad Montague.
Normally, Brad opens the proceedings with creative storytelling that seems to defy explanation. This year, the organizers placed him in this new slot and once again, he left us feeling that we should – and could be more collaborative. I rarely single out websites, and this is an exception. Visit his at montagueworkshop.com to see what his team is planning.
“Brad is a brilliant storyteller whose use of birds, balloons and floating people have become friends of classrooms and homes all over the world." (Taken from the STORY program) See what I mean, you just never know.
"Art is the only way to run away without leaving home." (Twyla Tharp: A Tony Award winning choreographer and former MacArthur Fellowship recipient.)
One of the pleasures of writing a work like this is discovering something new about those working within the world of creative expression.
Unlimited is probably the word to describe that listing, and so jumping right in, lets spend a few moments reflecting on Ms. Tharp's career.
There is really no reason to attempt to summarize such an illustrative body of work, her Wikipedia site provides all of that. In surveying that source, what I find remarkable about such talented individuals is that they focus on one area to establish the foundation of their overall creative statement and then branch out to try other avenues of expression. Never afraid to try, they set an example for all artists. You will be amazed at how she accomplished that commitment to her craft.
This has been the period for all things country music, and so, before leaving its sphere of influences, it needs to be noted that Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, the hometown of this column's host site is also the birthplace of one of the country music genre's true pioneers, Jean Shepard, born there in 1933, and according to her information was raised in California.
Continuing from her Wikipedia site: "In 2005, Shepard celebrated 50 years as a member of the (Grand Ole) Opry and, at the time of her death, she was the longest-running living member of the Opry. In 2011, Shepard was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with songwriter Bobby Braddock and fellow Oklahoma singer Reba McEntire … On November 21, 2015, Shepard became the first woman to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 60 consecutive years . . .”
Pioneers are to be celebrated in every area of our lives, in our towns.
Play, ahead!
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation since 1/29/06 [For HP]
See you in the paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.