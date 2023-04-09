The first 100 years and beyond?

By Tim Smith
(This is the last in a series on my mother's recent 100th birthday, 1998-2023.)
Thank you for accompanying me as I celebrated my mom’s 100th birthday, a mere five days ago.
We had a wonderful gathering in Illinois, her home state. The setting of her current residence is nestled in that rich farming country, almost exactly 125 miles south from her birthplace in far-western Illinois.
She has come home, again, and one day, will return one final time.
I have directed this celebration around the connection that she and I have made through the arts for the nearly three-quarters of her century that I have shared this ‘stage’ with her.
Theater has been the direct link that we have shared, and over the last 25 years, 1998-2023, raising our family a thousand miles apart from her, we always had its history to bond us together.
One of our four sons took a most active interest, and through much of his early high school tenure, he was a mainstay of a musical theater workshop program a short drive from our home in south-central Oklahoma.
Mother was never able to see one of his productions, however, when I told her that the “apple did not fall far from the Smith tree” – again, she smiled with delight.
She knew exactly how he fared while tap dancing across those stages.
It was also during this period that I would say goodbye to the husband-and-wife team who headed up my high school’s vocal music program and who were instrumental in launching my commitment to working on and around the stage.
I remember fondly how they would often give my mother a hard time telling her that she must “cut the apron strings” – and how, in her own way, she never quite made that commitment stick.
She was also the one who taught me the power of personal connection as she too would stay in contact with her college theater professor and his wife.
When I made the decision to move to LA to pursue being a professional actor, she asked this couple if they would be able to provide me a place to stay until I could find my own apartment.
They did, and over the next few years, our friendship grew.
A picture of the three of them, 35 years after they met on that tiny Ohio campus, sits on my desk.
Now that is full circle – I took the picture.
Here is to the next 100, Mom – all continued blessings to you.
WAT? @ home: Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2020
For CDS
t. a. smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.