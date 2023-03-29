The first 100 years: Part one

By Tim Smith
“[Her] Century 20.5” – 1923-2023.
A most intriguing heading, I thought.
Over the next four columns, I will be honoring my mother, Mary, who in less than a week, on April 4th, will have reached the milestone of having lived to 100 years of age.
Family will gather to celebrate her gifts of a long and healthy life, and to reflect on what she has experienced as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Not in the usual fashion, however, as she is and has never been, typical in any way. She once told me that one of her greatest accomplishments was earning her college degree – in theater.
Mother has always been ahead of her generation: She not only earned that credential, and right as WWII was raging, but some 15 years later, she returned to college and earned a teaching credential and would enjoy a new career serving at the middle school that my sister and I had attended.
How she loved that role.
She would help launch a community theatre, acting in a few of its first shows, (and where I caught the bug), and was always a major supporter of those emerging creative endeavors, and my fledgling first steps on the stage as well.
The apple, as they say, did not fall too far from the tree.
Not sure she ever felt that I would pursue theater as far as I did, but she did enjoy accompanying me from afar on that adventure.
It is in that spirit that I will share her life, not in personal milestones, but placing her impact within the context of the times in which she lived.
One can lose sight of just how fast her “Century 20.5” has moved, so by placing it into its generational segments, I can slow it down just a bit – a steady affirmation of resilience.
And she is that, and then some.
• 1923-1933: The emergence of electronic mass communication. The move from print to radio and the development of the talking picture would help guide the nation through the Roaring' 20s, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. My grandfather, her father, would lose his job at the local bank, and over the ensuing years, mother never revealed the struggles that were surely placed on her family.
• 1933-1943: The importance of those electronic links as the world waged a second great war. She was able to maintain a commitment to her education, and after high school graduation, she spent a year at an all-girls school, then transferred to a college in Ohio, primarily on the strength of its theater program. This creative relationship would remain pivotal to our family in the decades ahead.
Note: Fast forward to 1966-67: I would select my future collegiate home using the same criteria. Both colleges begin with the letter “D” – anything to that?
• 1943-1948: The power of education to transform the future. Upon college graduation, she worked with end of the war transition entities before meeting my father and marrying. They were members of the great baby-boom generation’s move to the cities and then “on out” to the suburbs, which is a story unto itself. Stay tuned.
A personal note: Parts two and four will be found on the Pauls Valley Democrat’s weekend website edition. That will be April 2nd for part two and April 9th for part four. See you there.
Better late than not – Two of my favorite theater/music facts: “What Weeks They Were”: March 22nd is the birthday of musical theater icons Stephen Sondheim and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. #2: In the same week, in the same month, and in the same year, two legends in rock and roll were born. In fact, they were born just two days apart. Answer: Next week.
