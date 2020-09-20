The first of a 'three-parter'

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
Sounds like an old television western, “. . . stay tuned for the next three weeks to see how the hero rescues the heroine, defeating the bad guys.”
Well, its dramatic, but maybe not exactly what you are thinking.
This is the first time in this column that I’ve set out to carry a theme across multiple weeks, but after all, this is a work celebrating the personal application of one’s gifts, so here I go. Trust me, you will enjoy discovering your “Element.” But first, a reminder of the season – holiday that is.
Are you getting out your fall, and possibly even some of the Halloween decorations from the garage and closets? You remember those, right, you probably cleaned them out during this most unique spring and summer of organizing in place.
This is my favorite time of the year, having grown up in northern Illinois, we had only been in school a short time by today’s date. With all its related events, from the start of classes and extracurricular activities, the days until Christmas just flew by. The period still brings a smile to my face aided by how much joy it brings to my wife as she decks our ‘fall halls’ with all things holiday.
I hope that you enjoyed a brief introduction in last week’s column honoring the work of Ken Robinson, Ph. D.
A leading educator and creativity ‘activist,’ his books and TED Talks have helped to shape the course of educational thinking for decades.
I first became acquainted with him when I read his book, “The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything,” written with Lou Aronica, and published by Penguin Books: 2009. Dog eared and underlined, this single publication came at a period when I needed a boost in my own creative journey, and to be reminded that I was in my Element, and that I needed to stay that course.
Dr. Robinson defines one’s Element as:
“. . . the meeting point between natural aptitude and personal passion. What you’ll find in common among the people you’ve met . . . and the vast majority of the people you will meet (in the coming pages) is that they are doing the thing they love, and in doing it they feel like their most authentic selves.”
Over the next few weeks, one of the creatives he highlights in The Element made her living in the performing arts, and when I share that story, you will see why it was included as his lead off example on the importance of discovering one’s lifetime mission.
But first, from the book’s introduction, one of my favorite examples:
“An elementary school teacher was giving a drawing class to a group of six-year-old children. At the back of the classroom sat a little girl who normally didn’t pay much attention in school. In the drawing class she did. For more than 20 minutes, the girl sat with her arms curled around her paper, totally absorbed in what she was doing. The teacher found this fascinating. Eventually, she asked the girl what she was drawing. Without looking up, the girl said, 'I’m drawing a picture of God.' Surprised, the teacher said, “But nobody knows what God looks like.”
The girl said, “They will in a minute.”
And now, back to the Element:
The Element’s featured girl is Gillian and she “was only eight years old, but her future was already at risk. Her schoolwork was a disaster, at least as far as her teachers were concerned. . . Not only that, she was a disruption to the entire class, one minute fidgeting noisily, the next staring out the window, forcing the teacher to stop the class to pull Gillian’s attention back. . .Gillian wasn’t particularly concerned about any of this – she was used to being corrected by authority figures and really didn’t see herself as a difficult child – but the school was very concerned. This came to a head when the school wrote to her parents. The school thought that Gillian had a learning disorder of some sort and that it might be more appropriate for her to be in a school for children with special needs. All of this took place in the 1930s. I think now they’d say she had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the ADHD epidemic hadn’t been invented at the time. People didn’t know they could have that and had to get by without it.”
Next week: The pressures on Gillian’s family and school administrators, 70 years in the making.
“The song remembers when “
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
