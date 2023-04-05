The focus is Jesus' victory

We all celebrated Palm Sunday, which marked the beginning of the Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday. It commemorated Jesus entrance into Jerusalem when people laid down palms branches in front of Him.
“For since by man came death, by Man also came the resurrection of the dead.” 1 Corinthians 15:21
Palm Sunday is a reminder of the selfless love Jesus showed by laying down His life for us, and it is a time to reflect on our own lives and how we can show that same love to those around us.
We need to celebrate Jesus victory over death even more in the middle of change and uncertainty.
Today reminds us that the reign of Jesus is far greater than anything else happening around us.
God had the ultimate plan of sending Jesus to fight the final battle over death.
Jesus’ victory over death is what we celebrate this week. Because of Jesus ultimate sacrifice, we can be set free of death.
We remember and celebrate Jesus entering Jerusalem as our King and Savior. Jesus rode a donkey into Jerusalem to a large crowd that gathered and laid palm branches and their garments across the road, giving Jesus a royal treatment Hosanna to the Son of David.
“Then the multitudes who went before and those who followed cried out, saying: Hosanna to the Son of David. Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD! Hosanna in the highest.” Matthew 21:9
When the crowd shouted Hosanna!, They were showing respect to Jesus as their King. Hosanna means save now, and even though they might have waited for an earthly king, God had a much bigger plan of bringing true salvation to all who would trust in Him.
“O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?” 1 Corinthians 15:55
As we begin this Holy Week, we must remember its significance and value, this important day in history, when Jesus began His journey towards the cross.
“that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9
We have a lot to be grateful for this week. The enemy knows that, and he is doing everything he can to distract us from the true meaning of Holy Week. Do not let him win. Let God direct our thoughts and attention toward what matters most, Jesus, our King.
“Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” John 11:25
Let us focus on worshiping Him, thanking Jesus for the gift of His sacrifice, celebrating His victory over death, and the new life found in Jesus alone.
Will you choose to put your focus on Jesus this week?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for all that was given for me to have eternal life with You. This week I will pay close attention toward what matters most. Jesus is Our King, and I will celebrate with all the honor within me for my Redeemer. My Redeemer lives, and what I have is an overcoming victorious life in Christ. I will praise, honor, and obey this Word You have given me to have the Victory in Jesus applied to my life. All praise and honor to You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
