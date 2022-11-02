The fruit from God's discipline

Discipline is hard, even when we know we deserve it. Discipline is embarrassing and humiliating. None of us like to admit we are wrong – even when we know we are.
“Now no chastening seems to be joyful for the present, but painful; nevertheless, afterward it yields the peaceable fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it.” (Hebrews 12:11)
Discipline is intended to make us better people.
Parents discipline children; employers show discipline to employees; coaches require discipline to win, and God demands the discipline to shape us into His disciples.
No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but later on, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those trained by it. It is not fun to be set in the corner, sent to the principal’s office, put in jail, reprimanded by a manager at work, scolded by the coach, or chastised by God.
“and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:7)
Discipline is painful, but thanks to God, discipline also brings righteousness and peace by looking to Jesus as our example.
Jesus makes us right with God; when we are right with God, we can work to get right with other people and have the peace of God in all of our relationships.
How does God’s Word shape your life?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful I do not have to face life alone. You are there to guide me in all the affairs of life. I desire to have a disciplined life lived for You. I want the peace that only You can give to be in all of my relationships. I surrender all to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.