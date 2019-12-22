The gift of forgiveness

The great gifts of this season, or any season, can not be put under the tree; you cannot wear them or eat them or drive them or play with them.
We spend so much time on the actual gifts we put under the Christmas tree, and we forget to spend the time on the gifts God has given us, like understanding, grace, peace, and forgiveness.
“Him God has exalted to His right hand to be Prince and Savior, to give repentance to Israel and forgiveness of sins.” (Acts 5:31)
Do you have unforgiveness in your life? Is it making your life miserable? Will you let Jesus show you how to forgive those people who have hurt you?
One of the gifts that the Holy Spirit empowers us to do is forgive. To some of us, that sounds like an impossible task that even God would not ask us to do. Some of the people we do not want to forgive really did hurt us.
Forgiveness is the main reason that Jesus was born and has offered to each one of us.
We were all sinners who fall short of God's glory, and without the blood of Jesus, we lived a life of misery, because separated from God, our lives are hopeless.
Jesus offers us forgiveness of sins and a relationship with God.
One of the biggest reasons that people are miserable is because they refuse to let go of the hurts, disappointment, and offenses of other people. They justify their pain by keeping themselves and others locked in a prison of unforgiveness.
“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.” (Galatians 6:7)
Have you noticed that right in the middle of the word "forgiveness" is the word "give"? That whatever we sow, which is also a form of giving, would be what we harvest.
Jesus said that unless we forgive other people, God would not forgive us. Ouch! Why do you think that we are required to do this?
“But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” (Matthew 6:15)
Because we have been forgiven by God, all of our sins, which are a lot, have been washed away by the blood of Jesus. They have not just been covered over. In fact, the blood of Jesus cleanses us from all unrighteousness and sets us free from the power of sin and death.
When you refuse to forgive others, you, not them, are placed into a pit, and your heart becomes a seedbed for seeds of bitterness, depression, and offense.
The longer you go, holding onto the unforgiveness, the more the garden of your heart becomes filled with the enemy's seeds instead of God's love.
This is not why Jesus died on the cross and not the life God planned for you. The enemy's plan is always to kill, steal, and destroy the love that God wants to sow in your heart.
Want the best gift idea that you can give some undeserving person this Christmas? Give the gift of forgiveness.
When you give the gift of forgiveness, it opens doors for God to do great things in your own life and in the lives of the people that you choose to forgive.
As you are working on your Christmas gift list this year, try making a list of those that you need to forgive.
Maybe it is your spouse or your children. Maybe it is the store clerk that was rude to you. Maybe it is your pastor or your friend. Maybe it is yourself. Your gift of forgiveness will allow God to work in their hearts and in your heart as well.
Ask the Holy Spirit to give you a heart of compassion and release God's love, joy, and peace in your heart.
Be obedient to the small voice inside you and forgive the people that have hurt and disappointed you. Not only will your Christmas be brighter, but their life will be better for it too.
Will you give the gift of forgiveness this Christmas?
