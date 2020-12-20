The very first Christmas present ever given was the gift of Jesus. It assures us of God’s love, where Jesus came from, and God’s purpose in sending Him.
“For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Timothy 2:3-4)
Considering God’s priceless present to the world, this holiday season is the perfect time to share with family, friends, and those around us the many ways God’s Christmas gift keeps on giving. Assuring us that not one person ever has been unloved by God in the history of the world.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
God is the only source of love because God is love; the Bible tells us how God first loved us before any of us were able to choose to love God. He loves us.
“And we have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love, and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him.” (1 John 4:16)
Through God’s Christmas gift to us, all sin is washed away. Salvation is good and pleases God. Anyone who wants to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth will be saved.
“For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
Through God’s example of loving us, we are taught how to love each other. God urges us to be devoted to one another in love and to honor one another above ourselves.
“Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another;” (Romans 12:10)
This Christmas, let God’s gift bring new life, causing old things to pass away. All who receive Jesus as Lord will be given eternal life, and this life is a life worth living. We can know and rely on the love God has for us, and when we live in love, we are living in God, and God is living in us.
Who will you give the Gift of Jesus to this Christmas?
"Heavenly Father, I have known and believed the love that You have for me. You are love, and he who abides in love abides in You, and You in him. I will give this gift in sharing You with others this Christmas. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
