The goal - no more dark stages

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
Before I get too far along, it is all about the re-opening of our nation’s live performance spaces, and to assist in absorbing all of that, a couple of re-assuring stories about what is shaping up to be a calendar of expectations.
Rather than encountering locked doors, the newly dusted off welcome mats will be staring up at us, beckoning us forward, maybe a bit tentatively, but still, forward to the beginning of a new chapter.
This emergence from some 18 months of darkness is about our communities, for we too are feeding off the impetus coming from the London and New York stages, epicenters of national theatrical statements.
A colleague recently sent me an email informing me that his family had attended a performance at their local community theater, a long-standing center of contemporary work, where they saw a musical. He concluded his comments by stating how impressed he was with the ensemble, and especially noted the young lady, of late junior high school age, who played the leading character.
There was so much there that is affirming: First up, that creativity has no age boundary; secondly, that our educators/schools/families are preparing the next generation to think out of the box, and finally, that our local community theater operations have the resources and the talent to mount meaningful and relevant work.
They simply must be supported, and that is at the core of this re-opening season, no more dark stages must be the goal.
You might enjoy traveling to the Playbill website, and go to its pages for the August 19, 2021 edition and look for the Photo Feature: 51 Rehearsal Photos That Celebrate the Magic of Creating.
Back to our future – Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), Chino, CA: Will soon join the energy that will be flowing out of the current anticipation of the September reopening, (on the 14th to be exact), on New York stages by mounting their first live stage production since the virus struck.
In a recent email, the leadership team at CCT forwarded the following main guidelines/rules that they will be implementing to ensure that all goes smoothly:
“First: All cast/crew must be vaccinated and masked when not on stage. Second: All audience members must show proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (within the last 48 hours), and be masked while inside the venue.
“Third: Seating capacity will be 60 (instead of our regular 90), and we will have spacing between groups.”
And while we are contemplating the enjoyment of live performance once again, I am certain that you are aware that one of the great entertainers of the last eight decades has announced his retirement.
Tony Bennett’s vocal catalogue is unmatched, with the possible exception of Frank Sinatra, (Mr. Bennett’s life-long and best friend), and along with his world-class paintings, his artistic legacy will enrich our lives for at least another 80 years, and well beyond.
At 95, he may not be performing live, and hopefully, as long as his wonderful voice is able, maybe we can look forward to some additional recordings. Well done sir, and thank you for sharing your gifts.
Enjoy “seeing” you in the “E”dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always an opening night, and even more to come.
God Bless America and those who defend and protect her.
