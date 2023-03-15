The gold standard, and then some

By Tim Smith
Celebrating film history: We watched the multi-Oscar winning 2010 film, The King’s Speech, starring Colin Firth in his Oscar winning best actor turn as King George the 6th.
The superb supporting cast, most notably Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter, guided by the Oscar winning script, penned by David Seidler, under the Oscar winning direction of Tom Hooper, you cannot ask for anything better for an evening’s entertainment.
The film also won the best picture Oscar.
As a reminder: Since it may have been a while – England’s Prince Albert (Colin Firth) must ascend the throne as King George VI, and he is burdened with a speech impediment. “…the future King…to cope with (the) stammer, sees Lionel Logue, an Australian speech and language therapist played by Geoffrey Rus. The men become friends as they work together, and after his brother abdicates the throne, the new king relies on Logue to help him make his first wartime radio broadcast upon Britain’s declaration of war on Germany in 1939.” (Wikipedia citation)
Viewing recommendations: To support your viewing schedule, I highly recommend The Crown and Darkest Hour, each presenting further insights into this period of English history.
Gary Oldman won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year and the coronation of Charles the III in just a few months, the period of 2010-2023 has certainly seen a celebration of English history, on screen.
And then some – and so much more: Our son shared a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show by Tom Cruise. In their nearly 15 minutes together, the entire film industry, from cradle to ‘award mania’ was given a perspective that was quite affirming.
Yes, that we may have not completely lost our way.
The Cruise appearance on YouTube is listed as: “Tom Cruise on Doing Incredibly Dangerous Stunts, Mission Impossible & Top Gun with Val Kilmer).”
Reprints: I was going through some personal files and found a picture of the 1957 groundbreaking of the new home for the Illinois newspaper that my grandfather would retire from as publisher a few years later.
I am so proud to be able to carry the banner for all local papers, the backbone of our country’s development and chronicler of that history.
Oscar thoughts: If truth be told, around the “water coolers” over the last few days, what was really discussed was who won in the top five Oscar categories: best actor/actress, best supporting actor/actress, and film. Personally, I love to see who takes home the technical statuettes, and that includes my “Mt. Rushmore”: director, screenplay, film-editing and cinematography.
…and around the TX Water cooler: With all of that said, when most of those categories, including mine, were all won by the same film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, that really is something to talk about.
I do not remember when a film took home three of the top 4 acting awards.
Well done to the “Everything Everywhere…” producing team, for the best picture Oscar.
Our sons grew up watching The Goonies and the Indiana Jones films, so Ke Huy Quan’s win was particularly interesting. It is also a rare win by someone who also won the Golden Globe for the same role.
We had enjoyed hearing Ruth Carter at a creative conference in Nashville a few years ago, and was pleased to see that she won her second Oscar for costume design.
A win “for the ages, (or) the aged”: Well done Jamie Lee Curtis, a veteran for sure – just a pleasant surprise.
We are huge Knives Out fans, by the way.
See you at the movies.
