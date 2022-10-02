This is one of the most popular sayings in the world today, started by Jesus, and is the most accepted within our society as well.
"Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets." (Matthew 7:12)
The meaning of the Golden Rule is simple: "Treat others the same way you would like to be treated." It seems easy to follow, but the biggest challenge is defining how we would personally like to be treated by other people and what that means in our daily lives.
We all welcome words of praise, blessing, and affirmation spoken about us, but are we just as excited to hear words of judgment and accountability, even if they are grounded in love and spoken for our benefit?
We often welcome praise and shun accountability when we judge others instead of looking for their strong points.
It requires a complete shift in our thinking to make the Golden Rule more than a principle.
There are many instances where the Bible challenges us to value judgment and accountability in the same manner – refining our character instead of inflating our pride and ego.
“Open rebuke is better Than love carefully concealed.” (Proverbs 27:5)
If we want to receive respect, we must first give respect. If we want affirmation, we must first seek to build others up. If we like being served, we must be willing to get our hands dirty and serve others.
These are the same examples that Jesus gave His disciples during the Last Supper when He assumed the role of a servant.
The Golden Rule was never intended to be a nice cliche when we feel like it because there are greater rewards available to those who not only hear the Word of God but do what it says.
The key is not settling for what you think benefits you the most as your source of motivation. If you are content to give and take without consideration for others, you have missed the entire point Jesus made for you.
Do you consider other people before you consider yourself?
