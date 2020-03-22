God loves us unconditionally. He loves us not because it is His job, but because we are His children. God loved us so much that he sent Jesus to be our good shepherd.
“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep.” (John 10:11)
This love exists no matter what the challenges that come against us or the daily tasks that we need to accomplish. We love our family, not because it is our job as a parent, but because they are ours. Just as Jesus led His flock when the wolf came, we, as parents and grandparents, run to our children and grandchildren in their time of need.
“But a hireling, he who is not the shepherd, one who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them. The hireling flees because he is a hireling and does not care about the sheep. I am the good shepherd; and I know My sheep, and am known by My own. As the Father knows Me, even so I know the Father; and I lay down My life for the sheep. And other sheep I have which are not of this fold; them also I must bring, and they will hear My voice; and there will be one flock and one shepherd. “Therefore My Father loves Me, because I lay down My life that I may take it again.” (John 10:12-17)
The Bible teaches us to love God and to love our neighbors. It is easy to love our children and grandchildren, but can we always love our neighbors?
As Believers, we are all called to share the Gospel with the world. What could be a better way to do so than to love others? The Bible reminds us that the love of God is eternal. We are all called to love others as He loves us. God loves all of His sheep.
“Now may the God of peace who brought up our Lord Jesus from the dead, that great Shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant,” (Hebrews 13:20)
Do you feel alone sometimes? Like you are overwhelmed by all the pressure around you and that no one gets you?
Maybe you have just gone through something difficult, and it is hard even to have hope that things will get better.
In difficult times, when you have given up all hope, take courage. Jesus is the good shepherd.
“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
That does not mean that your life will be perfect. It does not mean that bad things will not happen; what it does mean that in the middle of problems, Jesus is there.
Jesus is there like a good shepherd, leading you, guiding you, helping you.
“He will feed His flock like a shepherd; He will gather the lambs with His arm, And carry them in His bosom, And gently lead those who are with young.“(Isaiah 40:11)
When it seems impossible, believe in the goodness of Jesus. In those moments when it looks like it is impossible. When it feels like there is no hope, Jesus is there. Jesus is there to be your encouragement. Jesus is good, and He is there to walk life with you. Choose to believe it.
“Heavenly Father, help me to be a good shepherd in my daily life. Help me to live by Jesus’ example. Help me to love others as you love me. Thank you for giving Jesus as a constant reminder of how He gave His life for me so that I can be forgiven and follow You all the days of my life. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”
