Tim Smith
Where (oh where) A r (ts) Thou?
The @ home family edition
Trusting that you and your families are staying safe, were able to enjoy the historic Easter celebration in your homes, and as I was reminded just the other day, tomorrow brings us one day closer to resuming familiar and comforting life patterns.
Smaller world: While working in the yard, my neighbor happened to be out, and in our best "SD" (social distancing) profile, we got caught up a bit on the outside world.
It turned out that he has opened a new business in Missouri and when I asked where, come to find out that the town was located quite near to the (former) summer theatre where I launched my professional aspirations. He was so excited that as a young person, he had seen many a show there. Sadly, he was born the year of my last summer season.
Yesterday/Today/Tomorrow: I'll be expanding this section in the weeks to come as it is probably time to bring out the some of the big guns when it comes to reestablishing some normalcy, and what is it that is often said, 'what was once old is new again?'
That is shaping up to be a recurring theme for our new times together. Once again, that arsenal will include family films and the classic sitcoms of the '50s and '60s.
Let's jump right in: One of our favorites was the Disney/Pixar film “Cars,” and not simply for it's art, storytelling and voice characterizations.
The Randy Newman score is simply wonderful, with the highlight being the Oscar nominated song, “Our Town,” sung by James Taylor.
It has long been my personal theme song, and as space limits me here, enjoy the last few lines of its lyrics: “Main street isn't main street anymore / No one seems to need us like they did before / It's hard to find a reason left to stay / But it's our town, love it anyway / Come what may, it's our town."
Next week: Revisiting the 1965 Oscar winning film “The Sound of Music,” and the week following, the multiple Emmy winning “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
The Queen's 'speech': I invite you to visit the You Tube video site and watch the address on the virus response delivered by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II to the citizens of England. According to information surrounding her comments, this was a very rare appearance.
Adding even more than a note of importance is that she cited an address given during the early days of World War II that she delivered as princess and heir to the throne, on behalf of displaced children, (for their safety).
A colleague from England confirmed that the queen writes her own addresses, and always has. They also shared that as an English citizen, when reaching the age of 100 milestone, they will receive a letter from Her Majesty, healthy and hearty 94. The letter is more than a celebratory greeting, it is embracing two lives – shared together.
Mr. Rogers states: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"
The new outside – normal?: Walking in the neighborhood last evening, two young ladies were enjoying their hammocks tied into the trees in the front yard. They were taking social distancing and turning it into a spectator sport.
Finally: One of my favorite pieces of desk art, (items sitting next to the computer that serve as inspiration), is a small yellow flag that has "Yay Tomorrow" printed on it.
Mr. Smith, reporting in from my neighborhood, reflecting on all the tomorrows, one "yay" at a time.
(This is The @ home family edition of the Where (oh where) A r (ts) Thou? column by Tim Smith.)
