By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, passed by Congress in 1996, places restrictive controls on health care providers such as doctors or hospitals as well as insurance companies.
Those restrictions have also been extended by an Oklahoma law to include any organization that holds or maintains records of any disease.
This law, 63 O.S. 1-502.2, permits release of such confidential information only in certain defined instances such as upon a court order, to other possible exposed individuals (if communicable), and to various government agencies if data is required for epidemiological studies or control of infectious disease.
The law also permits release upon consent as follows: “Release is made in writing, by or with the written consent of the person whose information is being kept confidential or with the written consent of the legal guardian or legal custodian of such person, or if such person is a minor, with the written consent of the parent or legal guardian of such minor.”
Therefore, since written consent is required, the use of a formal “Authorization for the Release of Protected Health Information” form is desirable.
Such a form is best prepared in advance, with multiple copies made available to those persons to whom you wish your confidential health information released.
A typical privacy release should include the following:
1. A description of the scope and specific type of information to be released. If this information may include communicable or infectious disease this should be specifically addressed.
2. A specific definition of who is being authorized, i.e. doctor, hospital, etc. (use names if possible).
3. Specific name of person or entity to whom information may be released - even a spouse must be authorized.
4. A Defined term for the validity of the release, i.e. example: “valid through June 12, 2021” or “until one year after my death.”
5. Statement of the purpose of the release.
6. The form must be signed and dated by the person giving the consent. No notary required.
7. A statement confirming that the “consent” may be revoked.
8. Clarification that upon disclosure the information may no longer be held and protected by privacy rule.
9. The consent form should include a notice in bold face type that “The information authorized for release may include records which may indicate the presence of a communicable or non-communicable disease.”
As you can see, the new format is not the same simple release that was used in the past. This new format includes specific provisions to protect you and your doctor in situations where HIV or other communicable disease is involved.
Without such detail in the structure of the consent form, your loved ones, even your spouse, may be unable to receive information that is necessary for making critical decisions.
On the other hand, the form protects your doctor, hospital, etc., by insuring that they have a proper release upon which to share private information with those you have named.
Privacy protection has its price. This is a part of that price.
