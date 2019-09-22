Jesus taught His disciples to abide in Him and to love one another. Jesus prepared them for the hatred and rejection of the world.
“And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.” (John 14:16-17)
He promised His disciples the Holy Spirit. Jesus called the Holy Spirit the Helper, and the Holy Spirit would come to dwell in them. Jesus said the Holy Spirit would begin to live in His people. The temple was to have the Holy of Holies, and God dwelt there, but now God’s people are individual temples of the Holy Spirit.
Do you need help in life? The Holy Spirit lives in all Believers, and Jesus called Him “the Helper.”
The Holy Spirit is on our side. He works to open doors for us, empower us, and remind us. Because He is God, He sees the best version of us. He works in us to come alongside to bring that vision to life.
He is not against us, outside of us, watching us and waiting for our failure. No, He is there for us, inside of us, engaging with us, waiting to witness our growth and success.
The Holy Spirit gives you comfort. Life is hard and full of challenges, limitations, and failures. You always are faced with life's difficulties. We often get stressed out and worry, but the Holy Spirit lives within us to provide us with comfort. He works to bring the Bible, friendships, and the right perspective into our minds at just the right time when we need it the most.
The Holy Spirit loves to engage with you and be the still, small voice of God’s comfort during your moments of need.
The Holy Spirit urges you on through encouragement. People try to pump others up and themselves up for life. "You got this!" "You can do it!" "Don't quit!" But those encouragements only go so far.
The Holy Spirit lives within God’s people. He reminds us of who we are. He tells us of God’s love and grace.
“For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
The Holy Spirit gives Jesus' counsel. Jesus is called Wonderful, Counselor, and the Holy Spirit delivers His counsel to your heart. Open yourself to His word. Sit and listen to the Word of God, but with your heart open and ready for the Holy Spirit’s advice.
Then hear the Holy Spirit counsel your soul. As you walk through your house or walk through anywhere, ask the Holy Spirit to lead you.
Hear the Holy Spirit say, “Don’t believe that, believe this truth instead. You don’t need that. Here is what you need.”
Too many people turn to the wrong places for comfort, encouragement, or counsel. Many try to be “good people” by believing God is their adversary in the process. All the while, the Holy Spirit lives within, ready to help and aid them as Jesus did His disciples. The Holy Spirit wants to shape and mold you, gift, and counsel you. He wants to open the mind of God, as revealed in the Bible to you.
“Heavenly Father, not only did you forgive me for my sins, You have given me Your Holy Spirit to live within me. I must step back and really realize what that means in and for my life. You, the creator of this world, and my creator has given me Your Spirit. Your Spirit is everything I will ever need, as Your Holy Spirit is my comforter, counselor, guide, and helper. I believe Your every Word and I receive all that You have given to me. I will listen for the directing of Your Holy Spirit in my life. I have everything in You. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
