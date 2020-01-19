The Holy Spirit lives in us

Jesus promised us that after He had died, risen again, and ascended to Heaven, God would send the Holy Spirit to live inside His people.
“And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever, the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.” (John 14:16-17)
Jesus knew that He would ascend back to Heaven. Once reunited in glory, Jesus would go to the Heavenly Father to send His Spirit. The Spirit of God would begin to dwell within His people. Now we would become individual temples of the Holy Spirit.
“Do you not know that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?” (1 Corinthians 3:16)
When we believed in the Gospel, and trusted Jesus to save us, that is when we were sealed with the Holy Spirit. If you are a Believer, then the Bible calls you God’s temple because God’s Spirit dwells in you. As children of God, we literally have the Spirit of God living inside of us.
“That good thing which was committed to you, keep by the Holy Spirit who dwells in us.” (2 Timothy 1:14)
Do you need help in your life? The Holy Spirit is on our side. He works to open doors for us, empower us, and remind us. Because He is God, He sees the truest and best version of us. He is there to come alongside us to bring God’s plan for our lives.
We always have to face life's difficulties. We often worry about what we are facing, but the Holy Spirit lives within us to provide us with comfort. He works to bring the Bible, friendships, and perspective into our minds at just the right time. He loves to engage with us and be the still, small voice of God’s comfort when we need it the most.
“But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.” (Romans 8:11)
The Holy Spirit has been given to us so that we can know who God is and know how to follow Him. Often the Holy Spirit will speak to us in our minds by giving us a thought or an idea. Or He will lead us by making an impression upon our hearts to say something, do something, or think something according to God’s will.
It is important to recognize that the Holy Spirit will never say anything to us that does not align with the Bible. If something conflicts with anything in the Bible, then it is not from the Spirit of God.
The Holy Spirit will be with us forever and because of this we can have the confidence that God will never leave us or let us down as we choose to follow Him all our days.
Will you let the Holy Spirit guide your day today?
“Heavenly Father, my body is a temple of Your Holy Spirit Who dwells within me to lead and guide me. I am not alone nor without wisdom. I will not take this lightly as I ponder how the creator of the universe would live in me. I must give You honor in how I think, what I say, where I go, what i do, and what I allow in these eye and ear gates You have given me. And to know all this because of Your great love for me. You, Father, SO LOVED this world You Gave. I receive what You have given and accept You to lead this temple of Yours. What an honor! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
