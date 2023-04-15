The idea is to keep it 'open'

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
Oklahoma has an Open Records Act, designed to ensure citizens can access public records of local and state governmental entities.
The goal is to make functions of government transparent, but not all government agencies and entities handle these requests in the same way.
When denied access, the press and public’s only recourse is to file a lawsuit. It’s frustrating for citizens, and those lawsuits cost taxpayer dollars.
This session, I’m the Senate principal author of legislation aimed at improving the process through the creation of the position of Public Access Counselor within the office of the state attorney general.
The bill would create a review process that allows for further intervention by the AG’s office in cases where open records laws are being violated. The goal is to make sure when the public asks public bodies for records, they get a response in a more timely and consistent manner.
My legislation was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will next be voted on by the full Senate. Once it has passed in the upper chamber, the bill will go back to the House for approval of any changes made while it was moving through the Senate.
At this point in the session, we have just two more weeks to complete floor votes on bills sent over from the opposite chamber.
After that, you’ll begin to see the spotlight shift more towards work on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Work on the next budget began almost as soon as last year’s session adjourned and has continued throughout the year, but in the next few weeks, you can expect announcements as leadership and members work to finalize appropriations.
While state revenue collections have exceeded projections, I will always advocate a conservative approach to writing the budget.
Unlike the federal government, Oklahoma’s Constitution requires us to write and pass a balanced budget.
Even in good budget years, we know that there will always be more needs than resources, meaning we must carefully scrutinize the allocation of these limited resources, prioritize core services and make investments that will truly move our state forward in those core areas such as education, health, transportation infrastructure and public safety.
In addition to committee and floor work, this past Tuesday we joined our colleagues in the House for a joint session honoring Oklahoma’s National Guard.
These men and women stand ready to serve in times of peace and war around the world, and assist their fellow Oklahomans in times of natural disasters, including tornadoes, floods, winter storms and wildfires.
To those of you here in Senate District 13 who hold down jobs, raise your families, help at your children’s schools and in your communities, and also serve in the National Guard – you are indeed true heroes, and we thank you for your service.
It's my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
