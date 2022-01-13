By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
It is inevitable that the technological advances in biotechnology will create situations that challenge past practices in estate planning. Although these effects are not common today, we begin to see them in various situations across the country.
From the cryogenic freezing of Ted Williams to the birth of children years after the death of one of the parents, these previously impossible events must be addressed by trust or probate law.
This article discusses one particular issue that was presented in cases in New York state and New Hampshire, but was decided differently in each state.
Is a posthumously conceived child a “descendant” of the child’s deceased genetic father?
In this case, “In the Matter of Martin B,” a seriously ill father donated sperm so that his wife could conceive a child after his death. The father died and his wife later conceived and gave birth to the child.
A trust had been created by an ancestor of the deceased father. That trust was for the benefit of his “descendants.”
The court ruled that the posthumously conceived child was a legitimate descendant and therefore entitled to all rights available to any natural born descendant.
Most would agree with this ruling. However, other states have reached a different conclusion.
A New Hampshire case, “Khabbaz v. Commissioner,” ruled that under New Hampshire’s intestate succession law such a posthumously conceived child was not a legal heir. (Intestate succession is the method of distribution that applies under state law if there is no will).
The New Hampshire case involved a genetic father who had a terminal illness and contributed semen at a sperm bank. Conception was achieved by artificial insemination after the father’s death.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court made the decision that the child was not a legal heir of the father.
This conclusion was primarily because the child was not living or conceived at the time of the father's death.
Thus, in two recently released decisions the courts of two different states have reached opposite conclusions on the legal issue.
Next week, what will the future hold and how might those conclusions affect future estate planning?
