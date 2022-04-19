The importance of supporting the National Guard

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
We were honored last week to recognize the Oklahoma National Guard in a House and Senate joint legislative session.
Brigadier General Thomas H. Mancino, the adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard, along with others helped the governor present several awards to individuals for outstanding service, achievement and contributions to the Guard. They also recognized members of the Guard that have been killed while in service. Their sacrifice and that of those who love them will always be remembered with heartfelt gratitude and utmost respect.
Gov. Stitt issued a proclamation recognizing that the men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard have come to the defense of our nation and provided aid and comfort to their fellow Oklahomans many times over the past 127 years.
Guard members have fought and died in conflicts around the world including in World War II, Korea, the global war on terror and other operations.
They helped deliver medical supplies and personal protective equipment during the pandemic. They offer aid during catastrophic weather events and other natural disasters.
Their service to our state is invaluable, and I am so thankful for each of the men and women who choose such public devotion.
Also this week at the Capitol, we got to welcome 4-H students from across the state. It was my distinct pleasure to meet Wyatt Nikodym from McClain County 4-H.
This organization does such great work in helping prepare our students for leadership roles. It teaches them the value of hard work and showmanship as well as encourages better civic engagement.
Wyatt and the other 4-H students I engaged with during the day were all well-informed and very curious about government and the legislative process.
Last week was the deadline for policy bills from the Senate to pass in House committees. We have until April 22 to consider bills in our Appropriation & Budget Committee. Measures that advanced are now eligible to be considered on the House floor. The next two weeks will be busy with that work.
One area of focus over the past few years for House Republican is support for law enforcement. While some communities and other states have voted on efforts to defund police, we've passed multiple measures to increase pay for our officers and to better protect those who protect us.
These measures are aimed not only at helping our current officers but at recruiting others to the place of those who retire. We want to make sure our officers have everything they need to be successful in keeping the public safe from harm.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
