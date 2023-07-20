Last week we reviewed in general terms the duties and responsibilities of a trustee or a personal representative of an estate.
Proper review of trustee duties should include a review of both the duties as well as the liabilities involved in acting as a trustee.
A. Normal operation and management of an ongoing trust:
The duties and responsibilities of such a trustee include:
1) To carry on the business of the trust
2) To implement the terms of the trust re distributions to beneficiaries
3) To refrain from self dealing or the co-mingling of personal assets with the trust
4) To maintain and insure trust assets
5) To deposit funds and moneys in accounts at banks, investment brokers etc.
6) To keep safely, safeguard, preserve and protect the trust property
7) To enter into contract, incur debts, and make expenditures when necessary to initiate legal actions where necessary on behalf of the trust;
8) To keep complete records and prepare a full and accurate accounting of all activities and financial transactions of the trust. This may include preparation of tax returns and the payment of appropriate taxes.
9) To keep the assets of the trust productive and active. This may require different strategies dependent upon the intentions defined in the terms of the trust for the prudent investment and management of the assets in the trust.
This is a long and complete list and a substantial amount of responsibility. You should carefully evaluate who you name as your trustee and also whether you should accept that position if you are named as the trustee of another person’s trust.
Next week a look at the special duties imposed when you must terminate and distribute a trust.
