We experience and receive the blessings God has for us through faith. Whether we realize it or not, we operate in faith every day.
“For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, The just shall live by faith.” Romans 1:17
When we sit down, we do not worry that the chair will break, and we have faith that the chair will not fall. In the same manner, God wants us to put our faith in Him.
When there is a problem, God wants us to have peace in Jesus.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1
The Gospel gives us the bold confidence to Believe in Jesus as our salvation and helps us trust God for the things He provides us with every day.
One of the most important lessons God has ever taught us is that if we want the plan God has for our lives, then our words must align with His Word. After we pray for a specific need, we must follow up our prayers with words of faith.
Even when it seems like nothing is happening, choose to say what God says in His Word.
We release our faith and agree with God whenever we say what He says about us. When we do what God tells us, and do what God says to do, then we can have everything God promises.
God will always do His part. We need to be encouraged to do our part and do whatever God puts in our hearts.
When life gets complicated, and we feel like giving up, take it one day at a time and continue to do what God asks of us in His Word by faith.
Remember that you will reap a harvest of blessings if you do not give up.
How do you live by faith in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful for Your Words of wisdom to me in Your Word. I will walk in obedience, and I will watch what I say. As I believe You and Your promises, I will speak what Your Word is saying. You have given Jesus for our redemption, and You have given us Your Holy Spirit. The first part of believing is saying and speaking what You are saying. I will watch what comes forth from my mouth, and I will bring honor to You. Thank You, Father God. In Jesus name, Amen.”
