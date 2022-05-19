The 'kidz' coming to EC church

Robert and Jan Teel and Friends are the featured guests in the Kidz Krusade services coming to Fairoak Pentecostal Church.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, June 5 and 6:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday nights, June 6-7 at the church about three miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29.
Robert and Jan have a “special gift” for ministry to kids as the Kidz Krusade features Shadrack, the dog that tells a Bible story each time.
Then there's Skittles displaying her skills, Bubba and Babbie Babbles share cool, awesome songs, Moody the Memory Monkey helps the kidz learn a memory verse from God's Word and Mr. Ugly has a unique gift that you have to see to believe.
Robert, born in Ada, has been in full-time ministry for 48 years with 38 of them as a full-time evangelist.
Jan, born in Oklahoma City, was a “preacher's kid” as she was called to preach at an early age.
Under the direction of the Holy Spirit, she writes puppet skits and kids' stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.