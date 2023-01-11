The life of a Believer does not start with how we act. We do not act well to get to God. The life of a Believer begins with a relocation.
Once we were not Believers, but when we believed, we were brought out of our old ways of doing things to God's way.
“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love, in whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins.” Colossians 1:13-14
That change of location was as distinct as walking from the kitchen to the bedroom. The environment changes the function and reason for being, and they are so noticeable it is hard to be unaware that you are in a different place.
Because without God, we are left to feel our way in the dark.
Life is lived in the shadows of doubt and ignorance, but Jesus breaks like a light in the night, giving us the light by which we can live.
Without God, we are chained to our fears, bound by our sin, and confined to live in the world living by the world's rules, but in Jesus, there is redemption and liberation.
Through the work of Jesus, we discover God's love and forgiveness. By placing our life in Jesus, we become a child of God because we are forgiven.
Through Jesus, we are freed from the enemy's grip and made citizens of the kingdom of God.
God, in His conquering love, has transferred us from sin and darkness into light.
Have you placed your life in Jesus?
“Heavenly Father, I read in Your Word of the great and mighty love You have for me in giving Your only Son to die and take my place. Jesus’ death on the cross made it all possible for even me. As I have placed my life in Jesus’, I now can walk in the new life, showing the world a Savior’s love and forgiveness. What revelation of knowledge available to all who receive Jesus into their heart. I will live in the Victory that You have provided for me. I love You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
